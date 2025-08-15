WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to AAA booking data, Seattle, Orlando, and New York are the three most popular cities over Labor Day weekend, and flights, hotels, and car rentals are cheaper compared to last year.

“Labor Day caps off summer travel and provides one final holiday weekend before the fall routine begins,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “The top cities on the domestic and international lists are Seattle and Vancouver, both port cities for Alaska cruises. While some people are going on dream cruises or European vacations, many travelers are staying closer to home and taking road trips to nearby beaches or national parks.”

Domestic round-trip flights are 6 percent cheaper compared to last year, averaging $720 a ticket. Many travelers are flying into Orlando, New York, Denver, and Atlanta for sightseeing, attractions, and events. AAA booking data also shows hotel rates are 11 percent lower and car rental costs are 3 percent cheaper compared to last Labor Day. AAA car rental partner Hertz says the top destinations based on advanced bookings are Orlando, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, with the busiest day to pick up rental cars expected to be Friday, August 29.

Summer gas prices have remained low, matching summer averages in 2021. Last year, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.33 on Labor Day. Barring a tropical storm or hurricane affecting Gulf Coast refineries, gas prices should stay below what they were last year. So far in 2025, gas prices have seen few fluctuations thanks to steady crude oil prices.

The cost to travel internationally this Labor Day weekend is a mixed bag – while hotels are 2 percent cheaper, airfare is 8 percent more expensive. European cities make up most of AAA’s top international destinations, but the number one spot belongs to Vancouver. Alaska cruises are wrapping up a strong season, as AAA projected at the beginning of the year with the 2025 Cruise Forecast.

Top Domestic Labor Day Weekend Destinations

Seattle, Washington Orlando, Florida New York, New York Boston, Massachusetts Anchorage, Alaska Chicago, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Miami, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada

Top International Labor Day Destinations

Vancouver, BC, Canada Rome, Italy Dublin, Ireland London, England Paris, France Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Athens, Greece Edinburgh, Scotland Lisbon, Portugal

INRIX reported that the best times to drive over Labor Day weekend are before lunchtime, and for those hitting the road on Saturday, the earlier, the better! Traffic congestion worsens as the day progresses. The worst times to drive over the holiday weekend are typically in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday is expected to be extra busy with many drivers heading out of town or taking day trips.