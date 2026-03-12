AAA Names Top Destinations for Spring Break

WASHINGTON, DC—AAA shared top spring break destinations based on AAA Travel booking data and practical advice for peace of mind.
Domestic Trips
Top Spring Break Destinations 2026: Domestic
- Orlando, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Anaheim/Los Angeles, California
- Tampa, Florida
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- New York City, New York
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Chicago, Illinois
Flights to Spring Break domestic hot spots are 2 percent more expensive than last year, averaging about $815 for round-trip tickets.
- Flocking to Florida: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa are among the top 10 most popular domestic Spring Break destinations.
- Hitting the Road: Many travelers prefer to hit the road for Spring Break. According to AAA rental car partner Hertz, Orlando, Los Angeles, and Phoenix are the most popular rental destinations, and the top bookings by state are Florida, California, Texas, Hawaii, and Arizona.
Caribbean/International Trips
Top Spring Break Destinations 2026: Caribbean/International
- Rome, Italy
- Paris, France
- Cancún, Mexico
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- London, England
- Barcelona, Spain
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Oranjestad, Aruba
- Dublin, Ireland
Flights to the most popular Caribbean and international destinations are slightly cheaper this year compared to 2025, averaging around $1,300 roundtrip.
- Cruising the Caribbean: Ocean cruising continues to set records this year as AAA projects 21.7 million Americans will take cruise vacations in 2026.
- European Holiday: Top international destinations include Rome, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Barcelona, and London. AAA Travel data shows Rome is the most popular European city for booking a tour package.