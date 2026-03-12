AAA Names Top Destinations for Spring Break

WASHINGTON, DC—AAA shared top spring break destinations based on AAA Travel booking data and practical advice for peace of mind.

Domestic Trips

Top Spring Break Destinations 2026: Domestic

Orlando, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Miami, Florida Anaheim/Los Angeles, California Tampa, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada New York City, New York Atlanta, Georgia Chicago, Illinois

Flights to Spring Break domestic hot spots are 2 percent more expensive than last year, averaging about $815 for round-trip tickets.

Flocking to Florida: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa are among the top 10 most popular domestic Spring Break destinations.

Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa are among the top 10 most popular domestic Spring Break destinations. Hitting the Road: Many travelers prefer to hit the road for Spring Break. According to AAA rental car partner Hertz, Orlando, Los Angeles, and Phoenix are the most popular rental destinations, and the top bookings by state are Florida, California, Texas, Hawaii, and Arizona.

Caribbean/International Trips

Top Spring Break Destinations 2026: Caribbean/International

Advertisement

Rome, Italy Paris, France Cancún, Mexico Amsterdam, Netherlands London, England Barcelona, Spain Punta Cana, Dominican Republic San Juan, Puerto Rico Oranjestad, Aruba Dublin, Ireland

Flights to the most popular Caribbean and international destinations are slightly cheaper this year compared to 2025, averaging around $1,300 roundtrip.