COLUMBUS, Ohio—A new study from AAA and Bread Financial found that travel in 2026 will be driven by moments that matter. 61 percent of Americans said they planned to travel in 2026, and among those travelers, more than three-quarters (76 percent) said their trips would be planned around important life milestones such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and other celebrations. Gen Z and Millennials are leading this shift.

Key Findings

According to the survey, respondents said that traveling to celebrate a birthday (32 percent) would be the most popular milestone trip in 2026, followed by family reunions (30 percent), friends’ milestones (29 percent), anniversaries (22 percent), and weddings (19 percent). Other travel-worthy events included graduations (12 percent), honeymoons (10 percent), and fitness competitions, such as marathons or fun runs (7 percent).

While plans to travel in 2026 were consistent across generations (60 percent of Gen Z, 63 percent of millennials, 60 percent of Gen X, and 61 percent of Baby Boomers), traveling for milestone events was more prevalent among younger generations. Almost 9 in 10 Gen Z (89 percent) and Millennial (88 percent) survey respondents who said they would travel in 2026 noted that they would plan their trips around milestone events, compared to just 57 percent of Baby Boomers and 71 percent of Gen X.

“As families spread out and friends move, travel has become an essential way to stay connected, especially for younger generations,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “It’s inspiring to see how travelers are thoughtfully planning their trips around life’s most meaningful celebrations. That’s why AAA is committed to delivering exceptional experiences through our trusted travel advisors and digital tools like Trip Canvas to curate memorable milestone moments.”

Connection Outweighs Convenience

Two in five respondents (40 percent) said that traveling to attend milestone events helped them reconnect with people they haven’t seen in some time, while one-third (33 percent) said these trips strengthened friendships and bonds. Gen Z respondents (25 percent) prioritized traveling with friends more than Baby Boomers (9 percent).

However, traveling with friends and family for milestone events can be stressful. 59 percent of travelers reported that they’ve faced tension or had an argument with a travel partner. This may impact how far people are willing to travel for special occasions. Despite the interest in milestone travel, 22 percent of survey respondents said they were only willing to go to a wedding if it was close to home, and an even smaller 9 percent were willing to undertake a long-haul international trip outside of North America.

Planning and Paying With Intention

Results from the survey indicated that travelers are deliberately managing milestone travel to minimize challenges, using travel advisors, planning tools, loyalty programs, and payment options to optimize their traveling experiences.

Nearly half (46 percent) of respondents said they have relied on a travel advisor to help plan their trips. Finding the best deals (51 percent), saving time (43 percent), and having support if something goes wrong (35 percent) were cited as the most important benefits of using an agent. About a third of respondents relied on travel experts to handle complex logistics (31 percent) or uncover “hidden gems” (30 percent).

Budget transparency was common, especially when traveling with others. Almost half of the respondents who traveled with groups or couples’ trips (46 percent) said they were transparent about budgets and expenses with travel partners, while 13 percent said they tended to handle their own finances privately. When it came to protecting their trips, most travelers (71 percent) indicated that they had previously purchased travel insurance for their trips, most commonly for hotel or rental costs, baggage and personal items, emergency medical coverage while traveling, or non-refundable flights.

“Traveling for milestone moments is about more than just being there, it’s about making those moments count,” said Valerie Greer, chief commercial officer of Bread Financial. “With younger generations leading the charge, we’re seeing a shift toward intentional travel that balances celebrating life’s biggest events with smart financial planning. By embracing tools like travel advisors and innovative payment options, travelers can ensure they’re not only present for these special moments but also financially prepared to make them truly unforgettable.”