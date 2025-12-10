WASHINGTON, D.C.—AAA projects 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day year-end holiday period beginning December 20 and ending January 1. This year’s forecast is a 2.2 percent increase over 2024, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers.

“Year-end travel is a mix of family road trips, friend getaways, and tropical vacations,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “Holiday celebrations look different for everyone, but a common thread is the desire to travel, whether it’s returning to your hometown or exploring new destinations.”

AAA’s Year-End Top Destinations

The top holiday destinations listed below are based on AAA booking data for the year-end travel period. Warm destinations dominate the domestic side with travelers heading to Florida, Southern California, and Hawaii. Caribbean destinations and resort towns in Mexico are also popular places to celebrate the year-end holidays.

Domestic

Orlando, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami, Florida

Anaheim/Los Angeles, California

Honolulu, Hawaii

Tampa, Florida

New York City, New York

Maui, Hawaii

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

International/Caribbean