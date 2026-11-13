Lighting is one of the first things a guest notices in a hotel room, and it’s one of the most common sources of complaints. A reading light that also wakes a partner, a vanity mirror that casts shadows across the face, or a switch that cannot be found in the dark can all shape how a guest remembers a stay. For owners and operators planning a guestroom renovation, a few specification choices at the bedside, the vanity, and the accent zones make a significant difference in comfort, energy use, and long-term maintenance.

Start with a Consistent Color Temperature

Color temperature, measured in kelvins (K), describes how warm or cool white light appears. Most guestrooms use warm white in the 2,700K to 3,000K range for general and bedside lighting, which reads as residential and relaxing. Vanity lighting is often set slightly cooler, around 3,000K to 3,500K, so guests can see clearly while grooming without the room feeling clinical.

The more important rule is consistency. When a headboard light, a ceiling downlight, and a closet strip all come from different sources, small differences in white can make a room look patched together. Specifying a single color temperature for each zone, along with a tight color consistency tolerance such as a three-step MacAdam ellipse, helps keep fixtures matched across hundreds of rooms.

Ask for High Color Rendering at the Vanity

Color rendering index, or CRI, measures how accurately a light source shows colors compared with a reference source. At the vanity, where guests apply makeup, shave, and check their clothes, a CRI of 90 or higher is a reasonable standard. Owners can also ask for the R9 value, which reflects how well a light source renders deep reds and has a strong effect on how natural skin tones look. A light source with a high overall CRI but a low R9 can still make faces look dull.

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Placement matters as much as the light source itself. A single downlight above the mirror creates shadows under the eyes and chin. Vertical light on both sides of the mirror, or a lit mirror with diffused light around its edge, puts even light on the face. Because vanities sit near showers and sinks, fixtures in this zone should carry at least a damp-location rating.

Separate Bedside Reading From Room Lighting

Bedside lighting works best when each side of the bed has its own reading light and its own switch. A focused, narrow-beam reading light lets one guest read while the other sleeps. A soft, indirect strip behind or above the headboard can add warmth without shining into anyone’s eyes.

Glare control is the main concern. Linear LED lighting should be installed in a channel with a diffuser and placed so the light source is not visible from the bed or pillow. Visible LED dots and bright points in a guest’s line of sight are a frequent complaint in recently renovated rooms.

Add Low-Level and Accent Lighting with a Purpose

Under-cabinet lighting at the coffee station or minibar, lighting inside closets, and toe-kick or under-bed lighting all help guests find their way. A low-output, warm night light along the floor, often triggered by a motion sensor, allows guests to reach the bathroom at night without turning on bright overhead lights. Closet lighting tied to a door switch or occupancy sensor turns off on its own, which saves energy and prevents lights from being left on.

Plan Dimming and Controls Early

Dimming is where many guestroom projects run into trouble. LED drivers and dimmers must be compatible, and poor pairings can cause flickering, buzzing, or lights that drop out at low levels. Specifying the dimming method early, confirming compatibility with the control manufacturer, and testing low-end performance in a mockup room can prevent costly fixes after installation.

Controls should also be simple for guests, with a clearly labeled master switch at the entry and the bedside. Many properties connect guestroom lighting to keycard or occupancy-based energy management systems that turn lights off when a room is empty, one of the more direct ways to cut lighting energy use without affecting the guest experience.

Think About Maintenance Before the Walls Close

LED products last a long time, but drivers and power supplies can still fail. Mounting drivers in accessible locations, rather than sealing them behind millwork, allows quick replacement without damaging finishes. Owners can also ask suppliers for spare product from the same production batch so replacement pieces match the original color.

A Mockup Room Pays Off

Before a full rollout, a lit mockup room lets owners, designers, and operations staff experience the lighting at night, check glare from the bed, test dimming, and confirm color. Small changes made at this stage cost far less than changes made across an entire property.