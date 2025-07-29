74 IHG Army Hotels Implement Quore’s Cleanings Plus Solution

FRANKLIN, Tennessee—Quore announced that implementation of its Cleanings Plus solution is underway at 74 IHG Army Hotels, representing 12,190 guestrooms at 40 Army posts across the United States and Puerto Rico. Each hotel will be equipped to optimize performance, track room status, and coordinate tasks more efficiently.

Cleanings Plus manages housekeeping from start to finish. With customized cleaning inspection templates, breakout boards, and standard cleaning times, hotels can drive more efficient and optimized operations tracking. By gathering detailed performance data, Cleanings Plus enables smarter staffing decisions.

“We’re incredibly proud to support the mission of IHG Army Hotels through the rollout of Cleanings Plus,” said Vail Ross, vice president of business development at Quore. “This project underscores how technology can help create efficient, secure, and respectful environments for the soldiers and families these properties serve.”

Quore and IHG Army Hotels have been in collaboration since 2019. The military lodging provider selected Quore for its user-friendly design, adaptability, and strong support model.

“We have a diverse and engaged team of operators,” said Derek Nelson, director of regional operations for IHG Army Hotels. “After evaluation, it became clear that Quore’s platform was simple, more intuitive, and easy to implement across our portfolio. That, paired with corporate support from IHG, made the transition seamless.”

Nelson said that after testing Cleanings Plus, user feedback was immediate.

“Housekeepers, supervisors, and managers were able to communicate and assign rooms in real time via iPads, desktops, and phones,” he said. “Our GM at the Candlewood Suites Fort Gordon even told us they were able to cancel their radio contract, saving hundreds of dollars monthly. It was that impactful.”

Quore’s hands-on training and ongoing support have been important parts of the rollout. Each location has a designated Quore Champion, ensuring that questions are answered quickly and knowledge is passed down internally.

“The training and support from Quore have been exceptional,” said Nelson. “They’re responsive, flexible, and genuinely listen to our feedback. With Cleanings Plus, even our new hires can easily access recorded training through our internal SharePoint, and our subject matter experts are always on hand. Working with Quore has been a real delight—they’re collaborative, responsive, and always looking for ways to help us improve.”

A Mission-Driven Collaboration

Beyond operational impact, this deployment represents a meaningful partnership aligned with a shared mission to support military families.

“IHG Army Hotels is more than just a portfolio—it’s a haven for our soldiers, their families, and guests,” said Nelson. “We’re honored to operate these Army post properties.”

“This partnership is a win-win,” said Ross. “We’re not just providing a product—we’re supporting a mission. Helping IHG Army Hotels serve those who serve is a responsibility we take seriously, and we’re thrilled to be part of this journey.”