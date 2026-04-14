50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2026

Sponsored by Enseo

As hotel owners and investors navigate a complex and evolving operating environment, the role of third-party management companies has never been more critical. The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s 2026 State of the Industry Report found that the industry remains resilient, with demand and guest spending continuing to rise, but profitability pressures persist amid elevated labor costs, inflation, and ongoing operational challenges. In this landscape, owners are increasingly relying on experienced management partners not only to oversee day-to-day operations but also to drive efficiency, enhance the guest experience, and unlock long-term asset value. Operators are expanding their capabilities beyond traditional hotel management, from embracing technology and data-driven decision-making to refining brand positioning and exploring alternative revenue streams. As a result, these companies are helping properties stay competitive in a rapidly shifting market. This year, LODGING highlights over 50 companies that can help owners navigate challenges that may arise and capitalize on opportunities in 2026 and beyond.

Note: The following list is in alphabetical order by category: Print Listing, Enhanced Listing, and Basic Listing. All numbers are for the 2025 calendar year, United States only, unless otherwise stated.