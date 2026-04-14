GuidesGuide to Management Companies50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2026
GuidesGuide to Management Companies

50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2026

By LODGING Staff
Sponsored by Enseo

As hotel owners and investors navigate a complex and evolving operating environment, the role of third-party management companies has never been more critical. The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s 2026 State of the Industry Report found that the industry remains resilient, with demand and guest spending continuing to rise, but profitability pressures persist amid elevated labor costs, inflation, and ongoing operational challenges. In this landscape, owners are increasingly relying on experienced management partners not only to oversee day-to-day operations but also to drive efficiency, enhance the guest experience, and unlock long-term asset value. Operators are expanding their capabilities beyond traditional hotel management, from embracing technology and data-driven decision-making to refining brand positioning and exploring alternative revenue streams. As a result, these companies are helping properties stay competitive in a rapidly shifting market. This year, LODGING highlights over 50 companies that can help owners navigate challenges that may arise and capitalize on opportunities in 2026 and beyond.

Note: The following list is in alphabetical order by category: Print Listing, Enhanced Listing, and Basic Listing. All numbers are for the 2025 calendar year, United States only, unless otherwise stated.

Back
Next

Alberigo Hotel Management 

TownePlace Suites North Houston Tomball | Houston, TX

Alberigo Hotel Management is a third-party hospitality management company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Texas. The company provides operational oversight, sales and revenue strategy, accounting support, and brand-compliant management services for select-service and extended-stay hotels. Alberigo works with ownership groups to stabilize operations, improve financial performance, and maintain brand standards while adapting strategies to each property’s market conditions. Its approach emphasizes on-property leadership development, revenue optimization, and guest experience management. The company supports both newly developed and existing assets, partnering with owners seeking operational structure, transparent reporting, and performance accountability across their hotel investments. 

Alberigo Hotel Management participated in LODGING’s 2026 print Management Guide.

KEY STATS
Total Rooms ManagedN/A
Total Properties ManagedN/A
Third-Party Rooms Managed1,920
Third-Party Properties Managed21
Total Gross RevenueN/A
ContactRichard Alberigo, Chief Executive Officer [email protected]
Back
Next
Previous article
WorldHotels Announces Launch of WorldHotels Backdrop
Next article
Closing the Hospitality Language Gap: Meeting the Linguistic Demands of a Global Travel Market
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Hampton Inn
Finance & Development

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Former Hampton Inn in Lakeville, Minnesota

LODGING Staff -
LAKEVILLE, Minnesota—Marcus & Millichap announced today the sale of a 117-room former Hampton Inn hotel in Lakeville, Minnesota. Built in 2019, the former hotel property is...
Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco
Design

Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
SAN FRANCISCO, California—Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco announced the completion of a multi-million dollar, multi-phase renovation. The project redesigned the property's 316 guestrooms...
Pacific Point Resort
Development

Peregrine Hospitality Details Upcoming Debut of Pacific Point Resort

LODGING Staff -
PISMO BEACH, California—Peregrine Hospitality announced that it will debut Pacific Point Resort this July as an addition to San Luis Obispo County’s Pismo Beach...
data stock
Technology

Stonebridge Announces Partnership With Otelier

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland, and DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge selected Otelier as its unified back-office, planning, and analytics platform across its portfolio.  Through this partnership, Stonebridge will deploy Otelier’s suite of solutions—including TruePlan for...
OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort
Brands

OUTRIGGER Debuts Premier Suites & Villas Collection

LODGING Staff -
HONOLULU, Hawaii—OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels announced the debut of its Premier Suite Collection, a global portfolio of beachfront villas and suites across Hawai‘i, Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius,...
People

Inspiring Confidence: Disney SVP Maribeth Bisienere’s Approach to Developing Leaders and Enhancing Diversity

George Seli -
Last August, Maribeth Bisienere marked 30 years of leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World Resort, where she currently serves as senior vice president – resorts, transportation, premium services, food & beverage, and...
Advertisement