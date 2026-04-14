50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2026

As hotel owners and investors navigate a complex and evolving operating environment, the role of third-party management companies has never been more critical. The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s 2026 State of the Industry Report found that the industry remains resilient, with demand and guest spending continuing to rise, but profitability pressures persist amid elevated labor costs, inflation, and ongoing operational challenges. In this landscape, owners are increasingly relying on experienced management partners not only to oversee day-to-day operations but also to drive efficiency, enhance the guest experience, and unlock long-term asset value. Operators are expanding their capabilities beyond traditional hotel management, from embracing technology and data-driven decision-making to refining brand positioning and exploring alternative revenue streams. As a result, these companies are helping properties stay competitive in a rapidly shifting market. This year, LODGING highlights over 50 companies that can help owners navigate challenges that may arise and capitalize on opportunities in 2026 and beyond.
Note: The following list is in alphabetical order by category: Print Listing, Enhanced Listing, and Basic Listing. All numbers are for the 2025 calendar year, United States only, unless otherwise stated.
Alberigo Hotel Management is a third-party hospitality management company founded in 2014 and headquartered in Texas. The company provides operational oversight, sales and revenue strategy, accounting support, and brand-compliant management services for select-service and extended-stay hotels. Alberigo works with ownership groups to stabilize operations, improve financial performance, and maintain brand standards while adapting strategies to each property’s market conditions. Its approach emphasizes on-property leadership development, revenue optimization, and guest experience management. The company supports both newly developed and existing assets, partnering with owners seeking operational structure, transparent reporting, and performance accountability across their hotel investments.
SAN FRANCISCO, California—Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco announced the completion of a multi-million dollar, multi-phase renovation. The project redesigned the property's 316 guestrooms...
BETHESDA, Maryland, and DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge selected Otelier as its unified back-office, planning, and analytics platform across its portfolio.
Through this partnership, Stonebridge will deploy Otelier’s suite of solutions—including TruePlan for...
Last August, Maribeth Bisienere marked 30 years of leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and Walt Disney World Resort, where she currently serves as senior vice president – resorts, transportation, premium services, food & beverage, and...