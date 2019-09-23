4 Hotel Companies Among Best Workplaces for Women 2019

Four hotel companies are among this year’s Best Workplaces for Women, according to Fortune and Great Place to Work. The list, which recognizes organizations for their commitment to equality and opportunities for women in the workplace, ranks the top 75 large employers in the United States, including leading travel and leisure companies.
1Hilton
Best Places to Work ranked Hilton as #1 as in Best Workplaces for Women. More than half of all Hilton employees in the United States are women, including 53 percent at the management level. With about 55,281 employees, the company has also made Best Places to Work lists for Best Workplaces for Millennials (2) and 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (1).
2Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
The next travel and leisure company on Best Places to Work for Women is Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants at 18th. With 8,770 employees, Kimpton has also ranked on 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (5) and Best Places to Work list in Best Workplaces in Chicago (3).
3Marriott International, Inc.
Marriot International also ranked among Best Workplaces for Women, coming in at number 19. With 133,227 employees, Marriott International has ranked on other lists, including Best Big Companies to Work For (2) and PEOPLE 2019 Companies that Care (49).
4Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation ranked 20th on Best Workplaces for Women 2019. The employer of 41,556 has also been named among 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (32) and Best Workplaces for Millennials (31).