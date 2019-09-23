4 Hotel Companies Among Best Workplaces for Women 2019

1 Hilton

Best Places to Work ranked Hilton as #1 as in Best Workplaces for Women. More than half of all Hilton employees in the United States are women, including 53 percent at the management level. With about 55,281 employees, the company has also made Best Places to Work lists for Best Workplaces for Millennials (2) and 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (1).