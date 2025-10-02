The Lodging Conference will celebrate an anniversary this October: 30 years of bringing together the hotel industry’s influential leaders, thinkers, and dealmakers all under one roof. From its launch in 1995 with fewer than 300 attendees to today’s multiday program that draws thousands, the conference has grown into an anticipated meeting on the hospitality event calendar. What makes it stand out is not just its programming or scale, but the community and sense of fun that have defined the conference since its inception.

At the center of it all is Harry Javer, president and founder of The Lodging Conference, who stumbled into the event business decades ago and found a career and a calling in bringing people together. He mused, “I get to have fun and make a living doing something I love with people I love. What more can you ask for?”

Entering Hospitality

Javer didn’t originally set out to build one of the hospitality industry’s lasting conferences. In fact, his path into events was a winding one, from concerts in college to brief stints in law, insurance, and publishing, to seminars, and finally, to lodging. Javer’s life changed during a Thanksgiving weekend when a friend of his brother stopped by. That friend happened to be in charge of Stony Brook University’s concerts. Javer remembered, “He looked at me and said, ‘Well, if you get into Stony Brook, I’ll give you a job. I don’t know if you’ll be able to keep the job, but I’ll at least give you a shot,’ and that’s what happened. I got involved in the concert program and just loved it from day one. It’s amazing the way things work out. Had my brother’s friend not come that day, my life would have been completely different.”

At Stony Brook University, Javer studied political science despite his early love for events. Javer didn’t know what he wanted to do after school, specifically with “a political science major, which qualifies you for nothing,” he said, so he hopped around industries. He worked at a law firm, a publishing house, and his family’s insurance business. It wasn’t until he answered a newspaper ad for The Learning Annex—then a growing seminar company—that he found his footing. “They were expanding, and I eventually got a job there and learned all about the seminar business. I did that for eight years, and then the company was sold, and long story short, I ended up in the conference business.”

The idea that eventually became The Lodging Conference started with a simple question: what industries needed events that didn’t yet exist? Javer began calling business leaders, “and many of them said, ‘Oh, we have enough events. We don’t need another one.’ It’s so funny because given the number of events we have now in the industry, it’s multiplied tenfold.”

Still, he pressed forward. Borrowing from Field of Dreams, he remembered thinking, “‘If you build it, he will come.’ That was, ‘Let’s build it and see what happens.’ The first one sort of worked. We had almost 300 people, and some actually paid to come. And then, I went from there.”

Conference Launch and Growth

The inaugural Lodging Conference took place in 1995 at The Phoenician; the second was at the Arizona Biltmore, where it stayed until 2019, when it moved to the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. From those beginnings, The Lodging Conference has evolved into a well-known event on the hospitality calendar, attracting more than 2,900 attendees. What sets it apart is the balance between serious dealmaking and an atmosphere that encourages genuine connection. Unlike traditional tradeshows and exhibit halls, The Lodging Conference is built around conversation. The agenda combines mainstage sessions with think tanks, where attendees gather for panels that tackle pressing industry topics.

In addition, the conference has become known for its energy and camaraderie, from golf tournaments, pickleball, and the Lazy River Race to late-night networking to themed parties and keynote speakers. As for the attendees, Javer detailed, “We have people who run hotels, people who may own hotels but don’t run them, all the different expertise in building a hotel, whether it’s an architect, a designer, an engineer, or a construction executive. We have the people who put the deals together, the bankers, the lawyers, the brokers. Then you have the people selling services and the people selling hard-good products. You put all these people together under one roof, and it’s really interesting.”

Those executives return year after year, not only for the insights and opportunities, but also for the friendships and traditions that have grown around the event.

Defining Moments in Conference History

Throughout the years, the conference has faced moments of uncertainty, but each challenge reinforced its resilience.

The first major hurdle came in 2001, when the conference was scheduled to begin on Sept. 11. When Javer, The Lodging Conference team, and executives who were already at the event heard of the attacks in New York City, there was no other option but to cancel. Javer noted, “The conference was scheduled to start the afternoon of Sept. 11, and clearly it became obvious that we couldn’t have a conference. And, obviously, my concerns were much more than the conference on that day. But we managed to reschedule the event to January 2002, and in 2002, we actually had two Lodging Conferences. That will always stand out, the way the industry had our back.”

Attendees were grateful for the quick thinking and care that Javer and the team put into the attendees already in Phoenix. Stacy Silver, president of Silver Hospitality Group, LLC, has been to every Lodging Conference, and lived in New York City on Sept. 11, but was at The Lodging Conference during the attacks. Javer had the attendees call everyone who was supposed to attend the conference that year and tell them to stay home. “What Harry did during 9/11 was he gave us a purpose. Harry had us making phone calls. We took the list of everyone who was scheduled to come. … It really helped us, those who were there. We really became a family that week,” Silver remembered.

In more recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic tested the hospitality industry unlike any other challenge. With global shutdowns, Javer resisted the conference going fully virtual and cancelled the conference instead of hosting one online. But there wasn’t a doubt to Javer that the conference industry would return stronger than ever. “There was no doubt in my mind that the live conference business, the event business, would return,” Javer insisted. “The online conference industry lasted for nine months. I wasn’t buying into that. It just wasn’t the same.”

Despite challenges that have impacted the conference, there have also been many fun events that both Javer and attendees remember from over the years. While attendees shared with LODGING countless examples of the fun at the conference—winning money, a car giveaway, the golf tournament, costumes, a surprise birthday party for Javer, and more—one memory stood out.

The Lodging Conference was the first to give away cash prizes to attendees during the event, with Silver winning one of the cash prizes when it was given to a company instead of one person. Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America, also remembered, “Back in the early 2000s, my office was walking distance from the Biltmore, the site of so many memorable conferences. I had a meeting at our offices just after lunch, so I left for a few hours. Not two minutes out the door, I received a call that my name had been drawn for the $1,000 cash prize. We have all heard names called with no response, and I had just become another victim of not waiting long enough, just one of the hundreds to miss their calling.”

Atmosphere and Attendees

Part of what makes The Lodging Conference different is the atmosphere of the event. That comes from Javer’s insistence on creating an intentionally relaxed atmosphere, where deals are made on the golf course as often as in meeting rooms, and networking receptions feel like reunions. The dress code, too, is more business casual than corporate formal. Javer said, “From day one, we told people no jackets and ties, and a lot of people wear shorts to the conference; people wore casual footwear at The Lodging Conference before it became fashionable. I’m all for informal.”

“What I appreciate most about The Lodging Conference is the way it brings our industry together in such an authentic way,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO, Outrigger Hospitality Group. “The caliber of speakers keeps you engaged, and the hosted events create real opportunities to connect, whether with seasoned leaders or rising talent. It’s professional, it’s fun, and it reflects exactly what hospitality is meant to be: building relationships, sharing ideas, and shaping the future of our industry together.”

It isn’t only seasoned executives who benefit from a show like this. The Lodging Conference welcomes students studying hospitality who attend with scholarship assistance. “It’s important to give back,” Javer said. “We have about 20 students at the conference every year. We say that they get scholarships, but they’re invited to the conference, and they don’t work. They just attend, and they get a lot out of it.”

For students, The Lodging Conference is an opportunity to network with executives who can serve as industry contacts and mentors throughout their careers, as well as hospitality brands where they will one day work. Javer specifically mentioned two instances of students thriving at the conference, both personally and professionally: many students have been hired at a hospitality company from their meeting at the conference, and two students who previously met at the event married years later.

Separate from the students attending, students from Northern Arizona University work the conference to get experience on the events side of hospitality and connect with leaders across the industry.

Why Hospitality Conferences

Conferences have always played a role in shaping the hotel business. For an industry built on relationships, the chance to meet in person with new or existing networks carries weight. Hotel executives might focus on deals in all aspects, but the industry as a whole thrives on connections between owners and brands, operators and investors, and professionals and peers.

“I’ve always felt if the event is fun, then people are going to be more relaxed,” Javer shared. “If they’re more relaxed, they’ll meet new people and they’ll have a good time. That’s what works. That’s our secret sauce, which isn’t a big secret. We just keep trying to raise the bar every year.”

Some of the most important conversations at conferences can happen in hallways, at lunch, or even while waiting to leave the conference. A handshake or a quick chat can spark a partnership, an investment, or a new idea that might not have surfaced otherwise. In an industry with thousands of owners, operators, and brands, conferences hold together relationships. They create common ground, allowing leaders to step back from daily demands and think of where the business is headed next

“For over 25 years, The Lodging Conference has been my cornerstone hospitality event, not just for networking, but for driving tangible business outcomes,” said Greg Friedman, managing principal and CEO, Peachtree. “It’s where strategic connections consistently convert into concrete business outcomes and measurable ROI. Year after year, it delivers.”

The Next 30 Years

Three decades in, The Lodging Conference has become a tradition. Attendees return year after year, forming new networks and friendships along the way. Javer said, “It’s really a family business, and in that sense, I feel really lucky.”

The community that operates The Lodging Conference extends to the people behind the scenes who make it all possible. When Javer thinks of people who make the conference possible, he mentions his family—his wife Liz, who is integral in running the conference, and his son—and the people who work for the conference who have become family: Linda Chelmow, Brent Tinter, Christopher Zullo, and Paul Zullo.

Looking ahead, Javer remains optimistic about how The Lodging Conference will continue to thrive in the industry. Like all conferences in this industry, The Lodging Conference is a place to learn, connect, and celebrate that spirit of hospitality. For the future, Javer hopes to continue to do so, and said, “Liz and I, we take it one year at a time. There’s no five-year plan, so to speak. … We have a good formula; that’s what people tell us, so we’re not going to change too much. But we always tinker with the formula a bit. We always try to keep improving it and keep raising the bar to make it more interesting and make it more fun.”

Attendee Reflections: Hospitality Leaders Comment on The Lodging Conference’s 30th Anniversary

As The Lodging Conference marks its 30th anniversary, industry leaders shared their reflections on its impact. Here’s what they had to say:

“Congratulations to The Lodging Conference on 30 years of bringing together the leaders who shape the future of hospitality. Your event is a cornerstone for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and industry innovation. BWH Hotels is honored to celebrate this milestone with you, and we look forward to the continued impact you will have on the industry,” said Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive officer, BWH Hotels.

“The Lodging Conference is always a true meeting of the minds, bringing together the industry’s most influential owners and dealmakers. What makes The Lodging Conference a highlight of the annual conference circuit is the quality of the conversations. With so many changemakers in the room, we are able to confidently have strategic and high-level discussions surrounding development, franchising, and operations that help shape the future of the industry,” said Keith Pierc, executive vice president and president of franchise and development, Sonesta.

“Attending The Lodging Conference for the first time last year was a standout experience. The energy, the caliber of conversations, and the spirit of education and collaboration reflect what makes the hospitality industry thrive. At Red Roof, we believe in ‘Genuine Relationships. Real Results.’ The Lodging Conference embodies that spirit. It’s an event where meaningful connections turn into lasting partnerships,” said Zack Gharib, president, Red Roof.