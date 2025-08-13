2025 Guide to Franchising

Hospitality franchisors are constantly expanding, creating more opportunities and decisions for hotel owners. LODGING‘s annual Guide to Franchising compiles essential details on every brand in a company’s portfolio. From chain scale and franchise fees to property counts, this guide offers a quick, informed look at what many brands bring to the industry.
The following companies and their brands are listed in alphabetical order. All numbers are reflective as of March 31, 2025.
BWH® Hotels
COMPANY SNAPSHOT
- Total number of properties (Global): 3,861
- Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,072
- Rewards Program: Best Western Rewards® & WorldHotels RewardsSM
- Contact: Brad LeBlanc, Brad.LeBlanc@bwh.com
|BRAND
|FRANCHISING SINCE
|CHAIN SCALE
|FRANCHISE FEES
|PROPERTIES IN SYSTEM
|ROOMS IN SYSTEM
|Aiden®
|2018
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)
|34 (all franchised)
|3,730
|Best Western®
|1946
|Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)
|1,686 (all franchised)
|124,694
|Best Western Plus®
|2011
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)
|1,164 (all franchised)
|106,018
|Best Western Premier®
|2011
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)
|118 (all franchised)
|13,607
|BW Premier Collection® by Best Western
|2014
|Upscale
|Application: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
|75 (all franchised)
|9,240
|BW Signature Collection® by Best Western
|2017
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
|192 (all franchised)
|14,025
|Executive Residency by Best Western®
|2016
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)
|9 (all franchised)
|750
|GLō® Best Western
|2015
|Upper Midscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)
|12 (all franchised)
|952
|SureStay® by Best Western
|2016
|Economy
|Application: $38,000
Royalty: 4% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 4% of GRR (Sales & Marketing)
|124 (all franchised)
|7,518
|SureStay Collection® by Best Western
|2016
|Economy
|Application: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
|40 (all franchised)
|3,278
|SureStay Plus® by Best Western
|2016
|Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 4% of GRR (Sales & Marketing)
|101 (all franchised)
|7,573
|SureStay Studio® by Best Western
|2019
|Economy
|Application: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 4% of GRR (Sales & Marketing)
|6 (all franchised)
|333
|Vīb® Best Western
|2014
|Upscale
|Application: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)
|Franchised: 3
Corporate: 2
|455
|WorldHotels™ Crafted
|2021
|Upper Upscale
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%
|32 (all franchised)
|3,170
|WorldHotels™ Distinctive
|1971
|Upscale
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%
|43 (all franchised)
|9,189
|WorldHotels™ Elite
|1971
|Upper Upscale
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%
|53 (all franchised)
|20,426
|WorldHotels™ Luxury
|1971
|Luxury
|Application: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%
|8 (all franchised)
|989