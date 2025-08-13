2025 Guide to Franchising

Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
By LODGING Staff

Hospitality franchisors are constantly expanding, creating more opportunities and decisions for hotel owners. LODGING‘s annual Guide to Franchising compiles essential details on every brand in a company’s portfolio. From chain scale and franchise fees to property counts, this guide offers a quick, informed look at what many brands bring to the industry.

The following companies and their brands are listed in alphabetical order. All numbers are reflective as of March 31, 2025.

BWH® Hotels

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

  • Total number of properties (Global): 3,861
  • Total number of properties (U.S.): 2,072
  • Rewards Program: Best Western Rewards® & WorldHotels RewardsSM
  • Contact: Brad LeBlanc, Brad.LeBlanc@bwh.com
BRANDFRANCHISING SINCECHAIN SCALEFRANCHISE FEESPROPERTIES IN SYSTEMROOMS IN SYSTEM
Aiden®2018UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)		34 (all franchised)3,730
Best Western®1946MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)		1,686 (all franchised)124,694
Best Western Plus®2011Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)		1,164 (all franchised)106,018
Best Western Premier®2011UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)		118 (all franchised)13,607
BW Premier Collection® by Best Western2014UpscaleApplication: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)		75 (all franchised)9,240
BW Signature Collection® by Best Western2017Upper MidscaleApplication: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)		192 (all franchised)14,025
Executive Residency by Best Western®2016Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)		9 (all franchised)750
GLō® Best Western2015Upper MidscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)		12 (all franchised)952
SureStay® by Best Western2016EconomyApplication: $38,000
Royalty: 4% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 4% of GRR (Sales & Marketing)		124 (all franchised)7,518
SureStay Collection® by Best Western2016EconomyApplication: $29,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)		40 (all franchised)3,278
SureStay Plus® by Best Western2016EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 4% of GRR (Sales & Marketing)		101 (all franchised)7,573
SureStay Studio® by Best Western2019EconomyApplication: $37,500
Royalty: 4% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 4% of GRR (Sales & Marketing)		6 (all franchised)333
Vīb® Best Western2014UpscaleApplication: $49,000
Royalty: 5% of GRR (Monthly)
Marketing: 2.1% of GRR (Marketing & Technology)		Franchised: 3
Corporate: 2		455
WorldHotels™ Crafted2021Upper UpscaleApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%		32 (all franchised)3,170
WorldHotels™ Distinctive1971UpscaleApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%		43 (all franchised)9,189
WorldHotels™ Elite1971Upper UpscaleApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%		53 (all franchised)20,426
WorldHotels™ Luxury1971LuxuryApplication: $25,000
Royalty: 2-4%
Marketing 2%		8 (all franchised)989
© Copyright 2025, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
