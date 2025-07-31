Finance & Development1754 Properties Announces Acquisition of Marriott Winston-Salem
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentReal EstateAcquisitions

1754 Properties Announces Acquisition of Marriott Winston-Salem

By LODGING Staff
Marriott Winston-Salem
Photo Credit: Marriott Winston-Salem

WESTON, Florida—Officials of 1754 Properties LLC announced the acquisition of the Marriott Winston‑Salem, a 319-room full-service property located in downtown Winston‑Salem, for an undisclosed amount. Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) will continue to operate the hotel.

“Winston-Salem is a diversified, dynamic, and growing community that benefits from strong demand generators and a growing number of visitors,” said Joe Smith, managing partner of 1754 Properties. “We look forward to working with community leaders to help solidify Winston Salem’s position in the market as the go-to destination for southeastern travelers looking for a unique stay and a special experience.”

The Marriott Winston‑Salem is located near numerous universities, including Wake Forest University and the University of North Carolina, as well as the one million square foot Innovation Quarter, 200-plus office buildings, and corporate headquarters such as Reynolds American Inc, Hanes, AON, BB&T, Pepsi, Krispy Kreme, and Jet Zero. The pet-friendly hotel also offers direct access to the Benton Convention Center via a climate-controlled walkway.

Hotel amenities include more than 14,000 square feet of its own meeting space, an indoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center, and digital check-in. Guests may dine at Butcher & Bull.

1754 Properties plans to invest over $5 million in the hotel to upgrade the meeting space, hallways, and infrastructure.

“We have been interested in the North Carolina market for some time, and the Marriott Winston Salem was the perfect opportunity to acquire a well-performing asset in an impossible-to-replicate location that has very positive economic trends and a vibrant city,” said Marcos Casillas, managing director, 1754 Properties. “Following the completion of the impending renovation, the hotel will regain ‘like-new’ status, making it the ideal choice for business and leisure travelers to the area.”

Previous article
Accor Reports Half-Year 2025 Results
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Finance report stock
Finance & Development

Accor Reports Half-Year 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
Accor reported its H1 2025 results. Highlights include: RevPar was up 4.6 percent in the first half of 2025 Revenue was up 5.1 percent in the first...
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk
Finance & Development

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $22.6 Million in Financing for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk

LODGING Staff -
Los Angeles, California—Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $22.6 million of first mortgage leasehold financing on behalf of Valencia Hotel Group to refinance its Hotel Valencia...
Industry News

AHLA Foundation Holds Annual No Room for Trafficking Summit

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON, D.C.—AHLA Foundation gathered survivors, experts, and industry leaders at its annual No Room for Trafficking (NRFT) Summit to advance best practices and reaffirm...
SMARTLINEN Intelegente Fine Linen Collection
Housekeeping

SMARTLINEN Announces Launch of Intelegente Fine Linen Collection

LODGING Staff -
MIAMI, Florida—SMARTLINEN debuted the Intelegente Fine Linen Collection, a line of premium linens designed exclusively for four and five-star hotels and resorts. Crafted to...
Michael Bennett Cendyn
Technology

Mindful AI Integration: Cendyn President Discusses AI-Enabled CRM Approaches

Ellen Meyer -
The evolution of artificial intelligence continues to impact the hospitality industry in various ways. Plenty of companies are looking for ways to stay ahead...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Hotel Equities announced that its founder, Fred Cerrone, has decided to retire effective November 22, 2025, concluding his 58-year career in the hospitality industry....

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Finance report stock
Finance & Development

Accor Reports Half-Year 2025 Results

LODGING Staff -
Hotel Valencia Riverwalk
Finance & Development

Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $22.6 Million in Financing for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk

LODGING Staff -