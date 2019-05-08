10 Lodging Investment Trends and Challenges of 2019

DENVER—For the past 15 years, members of hotel industry think tank Lodging Industry Investment Council (LIIC) have taken an annual survey on the major hotel investment opportunities and challenges they expect to see in the coming year. The LIIC Top Ten is a snapshot of investment sentiment and attitudes for the lodging industry for the next 12 months. Altogether, the members of LIIC—investors, lenders, corporate real estate executives, REITs, public hotel companies, brokers, and lodging equity sources—represent direct acquisition and disposition control of more than $60 billion of lodging real estate.

Most LIIC hotel investors (64 percent) reported that they successfully sold a hotel in the last 12 months and half purchased a lodging asset. The vast majority (93 percent) are looking to buy more hotels over the next 24 months, despite late cycle concerns.

Mike Cahill, LIIC co-chairman and CEO and founder of HREC, produced this year’s survey. James Few and Morgan Wheeler, associates in HREC’s Denver office, assisted throughout the process.

10 Lodging Investment Trends and Challenges