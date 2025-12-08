1 Hotels Introduces Mission Membership Loyalty Program

MIAMI, Florida—1 Hotels announced its Mission Membership, a concept designed to reward both guests and the planet. Beyond a loyalty program, 1 Hotels Mission Membership is a call to action. It marks a departure from traditional points-based programs, focusing instead on personalization, environmental impact, and deepening the guest experience.

Rather than tracking and accumulating points or tiered status, Mission Membership is a human-centered approach to rewards. Members experience a relationship-driven model with curated perks and exclusive opportunities from the moment they join, evolving based on engagement rather than transactional metrics.

1 Hotels’ Mission Membership also ensures that every stay does some good—and its members are in full control of where the good goes. For every qualifying stay, 1 percent of the qualifying spend is donated to one of three environmental nonprofits: the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Oceanic Global, or Green Our Planet. Members choose the cause, and all donations are managed by GlobalGiving, ensuring transparency and compliance. For every new member who joins, 1 Hotels will plant a tree through its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation—building on its recent pledge to support the growth of 100,000 trees in California nurseries to help restore local ecosystems impacted by wildfires.

Members will also receive perks from sustainability-focused brands, including Everlane, Remedy Place, HigherDOSE, and Perplexity. Starting in 2026, this will include Alo Wellness Club, which offers on-demand classes in yoga, fitness, meditation, and mindfulness. Mission members will also get a discount on vehicle purchases from Audi (U.S. only).

“As a brand deeply committed to making a positive impact, we wanted to create something that aligns with our values while offering our guests something truly special,” said Barry Sternlicht, founder of 1 Hotels and chairman of Starwood Hotels. “With 1 Hotels Mission Membership, we’re disrupting loyalty and redefining what it means to be part of something bigger. This is about taking care of nature, taking care of people, and creating experiences that go beyond the stay.”

“1 Hotels Mission Membership is the next step in our evolution as a hospitality brand with purpose,” said Raul Leal, chief executive officer of Starwood Hotels. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to reimagining the guest journey, not just as a stay, but as a platform for impact. This program was created with intention: for travelers who expect more from the brands they choose and want to be part of something meaningful.”

Membership Details

Mission members will enjoy exclusive rates, personalized touches, and benefits designed to reflect their values and travel styles. Perks like room upgrades, late check-out, and early access to special launches or partner experiences are available to all members, granted based on availability, not status, with priority given to guests who stay most frequently.

Membership also unlocks access to experiences that reflect 1 Hotels’ core values and offer guests ways to connect with each destination. At 1 Hotel Copenhagen, members can join a guided culinary bike ride through the city, with a chef-prepared hot picnic lunch. 1 Hotel South Beach invites members behind the scenes at AVIV’s kitchen for a hands-on workshop. At 1 Hotel Seattle, private mixology classes highlight locally distilled spirits and regionally sourced ingredients. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge hosts seasonal tastings personally curated by chef Jonathan Waxman, while 1 Hotel Toronto offers a wine and cheese pairing led by certified sommelier Laura Macdonald-Rumi.

“With 1 Hotels Mission Membership, we’ve designed a concept that lets travelers embrace both purpose and pleasure,” said Toni Stoeckl, chief marketing officer of Starwood Hotels. “Our members can immerse themselves in the beauty of nature, enjoy highly personalized stays, and know they’re making a positive impact at the same time. It’s the best of all worlds.”

Members have full control over how they give back and can shape their travel based on personal preferences. The 1 Hotels Mission Membership web and mobile app allows guests to customize their stay, select their preferred environmental organization for donations, and track their personal impact over time. The 1 Hotels App streamlines the experience with mobile check-in, room controls, dining reservations, Audi e-tron test drives, curated local recommendations, and direct chat support. In addition, there are new 1 Hotels App features like Alo Moves wellness videos to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

Guests can also use their 1 Hotels Mission Membership account across sister brands Baccarat Hotels and Treehouse Hotels, with preferences shared across properties.