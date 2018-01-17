YOTEL Brings Extended-Stay Brand YOTELPAD to the United States

YOTEL this week announced its new extended-stay brand—YOTELPAD. Building on the design principles of YOTEL and YOTELAIR cabins, YOTELPAD translates luxury serviced apartments into purposefully designed compact homes, known as PADs.

YOTELPAD will launch globally with the five projects already confirmed in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The first two YOTELPADs to be announced are in Park City, Utah and Downtown Miami, Fla. YOTELPAD Park City is located at Park City Mountain, the largest ski resort in the United States, and will be developed by Replay Destinations. The second in Downtown Miami will form part of a mixed-use development including 250 YOTEL cabins and 208 PADs by the Aria Development Group.

“Following the successful rollout of YOTELAIR and YOTEL, we saw a natural opportunity to rethink the traditional extended stay segment in the same fashion we disrupted conventional hotel models,” says Hubert Viriot, YOTEL CEO.

YOTELPAD is designed to optimize space and incorporate technology. Standard PADs will start at 215 square feet, but larger PADs will also be available and will feature YOTEL’s adjustable SmartBeds, work and relaxing areas, luxury en-suite bathrooms, fully equipped kitchenettes, and storage space. YOTEL’s signature Technowall will enable PAD guests to connect and personalize the space to create a homely atmosphere.

Jo Berrington, vice president of the brand, says, “YOTELPAD will transcend traditional boundaries with a blend of hotel-quality standards and home-like comforts, all achieved through our signature design DNA making the most out of compact spaces. Not only does this allow each guest or owner to have a fully functional private PAD, but with the added benefit to work, connect, relax, and socialize in multifunctional and fun spaces, creating a strong sense of community.”

Communal areas and amenities will be programmed to the local environment and can include 24/7 gyms, bike and gear storage, Amazon lockers, laundry, home cinemas, libraries, as well as YOTEL’s signature Club Lounge for co-working, meetings, and social spaces.

The YOTELPAD app will include booking, checking in, and checking out functionality as well as the ability to order amenities and food. “Acting as a pocket size virtual concierge, the app will connect you directly to a range of services and experiences in the local community,” Berrington explains.

“The added benefit of introducing YOTELPAD to our portfolio, is that it not only allows us to enter a new market segment, but also enables us to operate in new locations, not naturally suited to our YOTEL and YOTELAIR brands. Our recent partnership with REPLAY has been extraordinary – realizing just how much potential there is for our new brand in the destination resort market. We are confident that YOTELPAD Park City will be a tremendous success and we are now looking at multiple opportunities with REPLAY,” said Hubert Viriot, YOTEL CEO.

YOTELPAD Park City and Miami will be followed closely by two YOTELPADs in the Geneva Lake region to be developed by M3 Real Estate and YOTEL Dubai in Business Bay, will also feature YOTELPADs as part of their developments.

“Alongside our existing brands, we see huge potential for the development of YOTELPAD globally. YOTELPADs can be stand-alone or form part of a mixed-use development including a YOTEL. Each PAD will be operated by YOTEL and can be owned by individual or institutional investors,” Viriot says.