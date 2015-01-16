Wyndham Grand Resort in Clearwater Beach Breaks Ground

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Hotel Group has signed a management agreement to expand its upscale Wyndham Hotels and Resorts brand in Florida with the addition of a beachfront Wyndham Grand resort in Clearwater Beach.

The new-construction, 450-room Wyndham Grand Resort Clearwater Beach, which has broken ground on South Gulfview Boulevard at the north end of the prominent Beach Walk, will become one of the largest hotel resorts in the market upon opening in early 2017. With approximately 24,000 square feet of event space, it will also house one of the largest banquet and meeting facilities in Florida’s Pinellas County. The development is expected to generate more than 1,900 jobs for the area.

Wyndham Grand Resort Clearwater Beach is owned by Florida philanthropist Dr. Kiran Patel, a long-standing partner of Wyndham Hotel Group who owns two Wyndham Grand properties in Tucson, Ariz., and Pittsburgh, Pa.

The announcement follows the recent openings of two Wyndham Grand properties in Florida also operated by Wyndham Hotel Group’s management company, the landmark Shelborne Wyndham Grand South Beach and the new-construction Wyndham Grand Jupiter.

“We are very proud to team up once again with an esteemed, established owner and developer in Dr. Patel to expand our flagship Wyndham Grand name and our management services with a spectacular resort in one of Florida’s most popular tourist destinations,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer at Wyndham Hotel Group. “With its prime waterfront location, high-end design, and wide array of first-class amenities, this property will play a significant role in the Clearwater Beach community, while also representing the distinct, one-of-a-kind experiences that our Wyndham Grand properties offer.”

Services and amenities at Wyndham Grand Resort Clearwater Beach will include a large outdoor pool complex, a full-service spa, multiple restaurants accessible from Beach Walk, and immediate access to one of America’s top beaches. It is located just 20 minutes from downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport.

“I am excited to be moving forward and expanding my partnership with Wyndham,” stated owner and developer Dr. Patel. “This particular development has a great level of significance and meaning to me because it’s in my backyard. This will be a legacy project for me, becoming a landmark addition to Clearwater Beach.”