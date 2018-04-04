Wyndham Expands Trademark’s U.S. Footprint with Nine New Properties

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Hotel Group has raised the Trademark Hotel Collection flag at nine new U.S. properties, bringing the soft-brand’s portfolio to 70 hotels globally. The latest additions in New York City, California, Ohio, Utah, Louisiana, Nebraska, and Vermont more than double the brand’s U.S. portfolio to 15 hotels and more than 2,000 rooms.

Launched last year, the soft brand is a collection of upper-midscale-and-above hotels. The brand is geared to independent hoteliers with landmark three- and four-star hotels designed for everyday travelers seeking unique accommodations.

“Trademark offers entrepreneurial hoteliers a unique opportunity to tap into a hospitality mega-network without sacrificing their hotels’ distinct character and authenticity, which draws travelers through their doors,” Chip Ohlsson, executive vice president and chief development officer, North America, says. “The surge of owners joining the Trademark family is a testament to their desire to be part of something greater, as well as to Wyndham’s steadfast commitment and track record of delivering for its owners.”

The newest additions are as follows:

Ravel Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Long Island City, N.Y.

This 113-room hotel in New York City’s Queens borough has a variety of al fresco experiences. Ravel’s Penthouse 808, an indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant and lounge, offers Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired fare from Executive Chef Seth Levine and views of the Manhattan skyline. Additionally, guests can sip on 15 draught beers as well as cocktails at the hotel’s elevated beer garden on a green lawn. The hotel’s Profundo pool club will open in May 2018.

Lions Gate Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Sacramento, Cali.

Adorned with aero-inspired décor reflective of nearby McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, Lions Gate Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel, is in the heart of McClellan Park. History meets luxury at this 112-room hotel with easy access to Old Sacramento, a 28-acre National Historic Landmark District with museums, railroad excursions, and Sacramento River boat tours.

Mulberry Life Inn & Suites, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Moreno Valley, Cali.

Soon to be “Xola, A Trademark Collection Hotel,” this 140-room boutique hotel in California’s Moreno Valley integrates wellness into every guest touchpoint–like eucalyptus bed linens and allergen-free pillows.

Aksarben Suites, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Omaha, Neb.

The 186 all-suite boutique hotel with a sunlit-atrium flexes to host special events or business meetings up to 150 people. Visitors can explore the unique shops, galleries, and restaurants of Omaha’s Old Market district and sports fans can catch a University of Omaha team playing at TD Ameritrade Park of Baxter Arena.

Quail Hollow Resort, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Painesville, Ohio

Guests at this Ohio resort have easy access to two championship golf courses, Ohio’s growing wine region, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland. The resort’s 21 meeting rooms can host up to 80 conference guests or 350 banquet guests.

The Bertram Inn & Conference Center, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Aurora, Ohio

Accommodating up to 1,500 guests for special events, this long-standing Ohio destination can host big occasions or guests experiencing the state’s countryside.

Zermatt Utah, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Midway, Utah

This village resort near Park City, Utah, has traditional, Swiss-style architecture and décor, 308 rooms, and a multitude of recreational activities. The hotel is near attractions including Utah Olympic Park, Park City ski slopes, and blue-ribbon fly fishing.

Richmond Inn & Suites, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Close to downtown Baton Rouge and an hour from New Orleans, Richmond Inn & Suites is an all-suite hotel designed with business and extended-stay travelers in mind. Its 145 suites have separate living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, and complimentary WiFi.

A Trademark Collection Hotel in Burlington, Vermont

Formerly the Italian Bove Restaurant on Pearl Street in Burlington, Vermont, the 70-year, family run business will be transformed into a 76-room Trademark hotel. Owned by Rick Bove Jr., the hotel is planning to open in 2019.

Top photo: Zermatt Utah, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Midway, Utah