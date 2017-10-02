Wyndham Completes AmericInn Acquisition

On Monday, Wyndham Hotel Group closed its deal with Minnesota-based Northcott Hospitality to acquire the AmericInn brand and its hotel management company, boosting the hospitality giant’s footprint of more than 8,100 hotels and strengthening its position in the midscale segment. The transaction, which Wyndham initially announced in July 2017, brings the company’s collection of brands to 20 names.

Keeping with its asset-light strategy, Wyndham Hotel Group assigned rights to Champion Hotels to purchase AmericInn’s owned portfolio, which, concurrent with the closing, took ownership of the 10 owned hotels.

Upon closing the acquisition, the company appointed industry veteran Nasir Raja to senior vice president, brand operations, overseeing the strategic direction, daily operations, and the owner advisory board for AmericInn. Raja, who is based in Minnesota, most recently served as executive vice president of franchise development and operations for the AmericInn brand at Northcott Hospitality.

The company has said that it plans to go national with the Midwestern brand, which adds 200 hotels and nearly 12,000 rooms to Wyndham’s portfolio. Wyndham may potentially expand the brand beyond U.S. borders in addition to making it a national player.

Wyndham has said that that brand will be fully integrated by mid-2018. AmericInn owners will be fully connected to Wyndham’s sales, marketing, and distribution channels as well as add the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program for AmericInn guests.