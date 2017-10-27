Wyndham Announces Cage-Free Egg Commitment

Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J.–Wyndham Worldwide Corporation has announced a global cage-free policy for all of its hotels’ and resorts’ supply chain. This policy is the result of exclusive conversations with The Humane League and members of its global coalition, Open Wing Alliance.

The commitment will transition all of the company’s 8,100 hotels to source 100 percent cage-free eggs by 2025. The move will impact locations in 66 different countries on six continents.

Wyndham explained that in the current egg production system, most egg-laying hens are held in wire cages and given space about the size of an iPad on which to live their entire lives. These cages prevent hens from exercising many of their natural behaviors including fully stretching their wings and dustbathing.

Each of Wyndham’s hotel brands will take part in the cage-free initiative, including Super 8, Days Inn, Howard Johnson, TRYP by Wyndham, Ramada Worldwide, Ramada Encore, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, Wingate by Wyndham, Travelodge, Knights Inn, Baymont Inn & Suites, Wyndham Garden, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler Hotels, Esplendor Boutique Hotels, The Trademark Hotel Collection, and Dolce Hotels and Resorts.

“Wyndham Worldwide’s commitment to exclusively source cage-free eggs in all of its locations will be monumental in reducing animal suffering. As one of the largest hotel chains on Earth, this policy reinforces that the elimination of cages from egg supply chains is the new standard for the hospitality industry worldwide,” said Aaron Ross, vice president of policy and strategy at The Humane League.

Other global companies that have announced plans to convert exclusively to cage-free eggs include InterContinental Hotels Group, General Mills, Sodexo, Grupo Bimbo, Compass Group, Aldi Nord, PepsiCo, Mondelez International, Grupo Alsea, and Carnival Cruises.