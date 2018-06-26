WoodSpring Suites Opens Hotel in Deerfield Beach on Florida Coast

ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels, in collaboration with Brookwood Hotels and Nationwide Hotel Management Company, announced the opening of the WoodSpring Suites Deerfield Beach hotel in Florida. Located at 1400 SW 11th Way, the hotel is the 29th WoodSpring property to open in the state.

“The opening of the WoodSpring Suites Deerfield Beach expands the brand’s presence in Florida, where there is high demand for extended-stay options. Broward County, in particular, continues to see strong year-over-year growth for visitors and construction, making it the perfect option for guests and developers,” says Ron Burgett, vice president, franchise development, WoodSpring Suites, Choice Hotels. “I can’t think of better teammates to grow the brand than Brookwood Hotels and Nationwide Hotel Management Company.”

The new four-story, 119-room property is near the Publix Distribution Center, Florida Atlantic University, several major healthcare facilities, and the Everglades Wildlife Management Area. As with all WoodSpring Suites hotels, each suite has an in-room kitchen equipped with a full-size refrigerator. The new property also offers guests an expanded lobby, 100-percent smoke-free premises, pet-friendly accommodations, family suites, a lobby coffee station, and a guest laundry room.

“Our collaboration with Choice Hotels, beginning with the acquisition of WoodSpring Suites, has been second to none. We’ve truly enjoyed our combined efforts to develop and expand the brand at a record pace and bring it to more markets where there’s a need for longer-term stays,” says Darien Wright, COO, Brookwood Hotels. “Deerfield Beach is the ideal area to bring the brand given the surge of local businesses, leisure, and hospitality.”