ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International, in collaboration with Holladay Properties, LLC and Nationwide Hotel Management Company LLC, opened WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park. The four-story, newly constructed extended-stay hotel is located across from the Tinley Park Convention Center and less than a mile from the Hollywood Resort Amphitheater.

“Choice Hotels is excited to announce the opening of the WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park, as it comes on the heels of our recent acquisition of the brand, and we expect this to be one of many WoodSpring openings to come,” says Ralph Thiergart, vice president and general manager of extended stay brands for Choice Hotels. “This Chicago area property fits perfectly into our strategy of bringing the brand to more major markets across the country, and we look forward to guests experiencing this hotel.”

The 123-suite hotel offers three room layouts and each room has an in-room kitchen equipped with a full-size refrigerator, two burner stove tops, and microwave, as found in all WoodSpring hotels. WoodSpring Suites locations are pet-friendly and have free wireless Internet, vending machines, and guest laundry. The Chicago Tinley Park hotel is completely smoke-free and offers guests complimentary coffee and an expanded lobby space.

This is Holladay Properties’ third WoodSpring Suites to open. The company also has a WoodSpring hotel under construction in Carol Stream, Ill., and two others expected to break ground within the next six months.

“We are thrilled to offer extended stay guests a great and affordable hotel option in the Chicago area,” Tim Healy, chief operating officer of Holladay Properties, says. “We are happy to be a part of WoodSpring Suites rapid growth across the country. This is our third WoodSpring Suites hotel project in the greater Chicago area and we’ve been welcomed by every community.”