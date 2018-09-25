ROCKVILLE—Choice Hotels in collaboration with Holladay Properties recently opened the WoodSpring Suites Chicago Carol Stream. The new hotel, located at 1160 N. Gary Avenue in Chicago’s Carol Stream neighborhood, is the second hotel in Chicago that the two companies have opened this year following the WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park opening in March.

“The WoodSpring Suites brand is a proven performer in the extended-stay segment. Developers continue to notice the brand’s growth and Choice’s commitment to expanding in markets with significant long-term stay demand, such as Chicago, which has experienced steady job growth since 2010,” said Ron Burgett, vice president, WoodSpring Suites development, Choice Hotels. “Earlier this year, we worked with Holladay Properties to open in Chicago Tinley Park, which was the first WoodSpring Suites hotel to open following Choice’s acquisition of the brand in February.”

The newly-constructed, four-story hotel is located near several hospitals and universities, including Wheaton College and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. The property also is within driving distance to downtown Chicago’s corporate offices. The WoodSpring Suites Chicago Carol Stream has 123 rooms, each equipped with an in-room kitchen, a full-size refrigerator, and free WiFi. The property is 100-percent smoke-free and offers free parking, an expanded lobby, and guest laundry room.

This is Holladay Properties’ fourth WoodSpring Suites to open, joining the WoodSpring Suites Chicago Tinley Park, WoodSpring Suites Chicago Darien, and WoodSpring Suites Chicago Romeoville. The company also has two others under development.

“The opening of the WoodSpring Suites Chicago Carol Stream is a testament to our confidence in the WoodSpring Suites product and Choice Hotels, which has done a tremendous job of advancing the brand since its acquisition. We’re excited to a be a part of WoodSpring’s rapid growth and know this hotel, like our other WoodSpring properties, is perfect for extended-stay travelers visiting the great city of Chicago,” said Tim Healy, chief operating officer, Holladay Properties.

Top photo: WoodSpring Suites Chicago-Tinley Park