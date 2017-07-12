Will Newcomers Disrupt the Midscale Hotel Segment?

New brands entering the midscale hotel market are bringing greater access to technology and less traditional amenities. Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) are two of the latest companies to rollout midscale brands. IHG’s not-yet-named midscale brand, slated to debut in 2019, will offer stylish and connected spaces and amenities like complimentary breakfast and a grab-and-go market. Tru by Hilton—the first of which just opened in Oklahoma City—offers keyless room entry, large flat-screen TVs for guestrooms, and modern, open-layout lobbies. Read more about how these new midscale brands may impact the segment here.