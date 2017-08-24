Home / Daily Feed / When Wellness Programs Aren’t Easy Going

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 24, 2017

Unique wellness programs at boutique properties are a very attractive offering to guests, but they may also come with their own set of headaches for hoteliers. Boutique hotels often offer quiet retreats like guide-led hikes and personalized spa experiences to better compete with bigger luxury brands. However, their remote locations can mean that marketing and attracting guests to the hotel remains a challenge. Balancing guests’ technology needs while creating a slowed down, unplugged atmosphere is another challenge for these properties. Read more about the benefits and difficulties of niche wellness programs at hotels here.

