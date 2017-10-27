WalletHub Names Top 20 Destinations for Halloween

Halloween weekend is upon us, and total spending on related expenses is expected to reach a record $9.1 billion this year. Personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2017 Best Places for Halloween report ranking the top affordable destinations to celebrate the holiday. WalletHub’s analysts compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 18 key metrics like the number of candy and chocolate stores per capita, the average price per Halloween party ticket, the share of potential trick-or-treat stops, and even the anticipated weather.
Top 20 Cities for Halloween
1. New York, N.Y.
2. Jersey City, N.J.
3. Santa Ana, Calif.
4. Las Vegas, Nev.
5. Anaheim, Calif.
6. Los Angeles, Calif.
7. Chicago, Ill.
8. Laredo, Texas
9. San Diego, Calif.
10. Gilbert, Ariz.
11. St. Paul, Minn.
12. Fresno, Calif.
13. San Jose, Calif.
14. Chula Vista, Calif.
15. Boston, Mass.
16. El Paso, Texas
17. Garland, Texas
18. San Francisco, Calif.
19. Irvine, Calif.
20. Long Beach, Calif.