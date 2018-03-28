As travelers across the country enjoy spring breaks, WalletHub has released its list of the best places to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday weekend from Saturday, March 31 to Sunday, April 1. This year, U.S. Americans are expected to spend $18.2 billion on the holiday, or an average of $150 per person celebrating. About $2.6 billion of that is projected to be spent on candy alone. The personal finance site compared the country’s 100 largest cities based on 12 metrics ranging from this weekend’s weather forecast to egg-hunt events to determine the best places for traveler’s to spend the weekend.
WalletHub’s Best Cities for Easter 2018
- New York
- St. Louis
- Chicago
- Pittsburgh
- Los Angeles
- Birmingham, Ala.
- Atlanta
- Houston
- Cincinnati
- Orlando, Fla.
- Las Vegas
- Philadelphia
- Dallas
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- Miami
- Cleveland
- Oklahoma City
- Minneapolis
- San Francisco