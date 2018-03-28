Home / Uncategorized / WalletHub Names Best U.S. Cities to Celebrate Easter
WalletHub Names Best U.S. Cities to Celebrate Easter

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Uncategorized March 28, 2018

As travelers across the country enjoy spring breaks, WalletHub has released its list of the best places to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday weekend from Saturday, March 31 to Sunday, April 1. This year, U.S. Americans are expected to spend $18.2 billion on the holiday, or an average of $150 per person celebrating. About $2.6 billion of that is projected to be spent on candy alone. The personal finance site compared the country’s 100 largest cities based on 12 metrics ranging from this weekend’s weather forecast to egg-hunt events to determine the best places for traveler’s to spend the weekend.

 

WalletHub’s Best Cities for Easter 2018

  1. New York
  2. St. Louis
  3. Chicago
  4. Pittsburgh
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Birmingham, Ala.
  7. Atlanta
  8. Houston
  9. Cincinnati
  10. Orlando, Fla.
  11. Las Vegas
  12. Philadelphia
  13. Dallas
  14. San Antonio
  15. San Diego
  16. Miami
  17. Cleveland
  18. Oklahoma City
  19. Minneapolis
  20. San Francisco

 

