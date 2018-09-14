WalletHub Names 20 Best U.S. Cities for Oktoberfest Celebrations in 2018

Oktoberfest will soon kick off but with average flights between New York and Munich from mid-September to late-October costing $1,000 to $2,000, many Americans will be celebrating the annual festival within the United States. Personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2018’s Best Places for Oktoberfest Celebrations.

To determine the best U.S. cities for partaking in the German festival, WalletHub compared the country’s 100 largest cities across 24 key metrics, ranging from share of German population to number of beer gardens per capita to average price for Oktoberfest celebration ticket.

Top 20 Oktoberfest Cities

1. New York

2. Portland, Ore.

3. Cincinnati, Ohio

4. San Francisco

5. Chicago

6. Philadelphia

7. Denver

8. Miami

9. Seattle

10. Orlando

11. Pittsburgh, Pa.

12. Sacramento, Calif.

13. Columbus, Ohio

14. Boise, Idaho

15. St. Louis

16. Madison, Wis.

17. Milwaukee, Wis.

18. Scottsdale, Ariz.

19. Lincoln, Neb.

20. Tampa, Fla.