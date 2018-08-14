W Hotels To Debut in Nashville in 2020

NEW YORK—W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, plans to open a new-build hotel in Nashville by 2020. Owned by Twelfth Avenue Realty Holdings, W Nashville is among the latest North American developments in the brand’s line-up of new hotels across the United States and beyond, including the soon to open W Aspen and W Philadelphia.

“Live music, a buzzing culinary and cocktail scene, young artists; there couldn’t be a more perfect city than Nashville for a W Hotel,” says Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “W has always been inextricably linked with music. From our star-studded live performances in W Living Rooms to our Billboard partnership uncovering emerging talent, from W Sound Suites (in-hotel recording studios) across the globe to our groundbreaking new music festival series ‘WAKE UP CALL’–W Hotels has earned an authentic and long-held place within the music industry. W Nashville can only enhance this musical legacy and will thrive off the creative energy of this dynamic city, bringing a bold new perspective to the hotel and social scene.”

Architecture and design firm Rockwell Group will infuse the culture and musical legacy of Nashville into the property located in The Gulch—a newly revitalized, LEED-certified, upscale live-work-play neighborhood. The Living Room—the brand’s take on the hotel lobby—will reinterpret elements of Nashville’s civic amphitheaters and legendary recording studios. The expansive gathering space, complete with full bar and DJ booth, will provide both intimate and open settings, while local artwork will be showcased the property. Local talent will also be heard around the property as W Nashville will host a constant lineup of new and next musicians at its on-site live music venue.

W Nashville will have two dining concepts from Chef Andrew Carmellini of NoHo Hospitality Group, bringing The Dutch Nashville as well as an evening-only prime Italian chophouse, which will serve up classic steakhouse dishes with a twist next to a glass-walled kitchen. The new hotel will have a rooftop bar with views of the Nashville skyline complemented by wood paneling, a central fireplace, and sliding garage doors along the perimeter.

The hotel’s 346 guestrooms including 50 suites and two Extreme WOW Suites (W’s take on the Presidential Suite), one of which will be a 1,668-square-foot penthouse. The hotel offers 13,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, as well as a 5,000 square-foot pre-function space and 3,600 square feet of event terrace space. Rounding out the amenities will be a FIT gym with a yoga lawn; a 9,700 square-foot WET Deck (pool) with luxe cabanas, a grill, and a poolside bar; and the W brand’s Whatever/Whenever service delivering guests whatever they want, whenever they want it (so long as it’s legal).

“Based upon our own experience with developing upscale hotels in other U.S. markets, offering hotel guests unique and exciting amenities beyond those typically found in similar hotels greatly enhances their stay and truly sets the brand apart from our competitors,” says David Carlins, president, Magellan Development Group. “The amenities and services planned for W Nashville will most certainly accomplish this while setting a new standard of excellence in Nashville’s hospitality market.”

W Nashville is set to join more than 50 W Hotels now open globally, including the recently opened W Brisbane, W Amman, W Panama, and W Shanghai–The Bund, as well as the soon-to-open W Costa Rica and W Kuala Lumpur. W Hotels is on track to have 75 hotels globally by the end of 2020.