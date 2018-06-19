W Hotels Announces Global Music Festival

NEW YORK – June 19, 2018 – W Hotels today announced the global roll out of WAKE UP CALL, a signature music festival series that will make stops at three W Hotels this year: W Hollywood (Sept 1-3); W Barcelona (Sept 21-23); and W Bali (Oct 4- 6). Combining the brand’s longstanding passion for music with its signature Whatever/Whenever philosophy, WAKE UP CALL takes the festival experience off the field and onto hotel grounds.

The music festival series is available exclusively for members of Marriott International’s Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) and Marriott Rewards loyalty programs, anybody is welcome to join the programs and book. Members can check in and then check out performances throughout the hotel by popular musical acts such as Phantogram, Charli XCX, Martin Solveig, Gorgon City, and Angus & Julia Stone. SPG and Marriott Rewards can bid for even more exclusive WAKE UP CALL Moments, including 60-minute DJ master classes, in-suite afterparties with featured artists, and off-site adventures curated by festival talent.

“Music is a universal language, one we have spoken since day one at W,” says Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “We’ve brought the Whatever/Whenever mentality to recording artists and guests for years—through concepts like our W Sound Suite recording studios and countless performances in W Living Rooms—all to bring people closer to the music they love. Now we are taking our groundbreaking WAKE UP CALL music festival around the world, disrupting the festival scene in ways that only a W hotel stay can.”

Guests can quickly gain access to everything WAKE UP CALL has to offer by signing up for SPG or Marriott Rewards. When guests visit www.wakeupcallfest.com, existing members of either program can log in with their account information to get festival access, or nonmembers can sign up through SPG.

This year’s multi-city tour is an expansion of the inaugural WAKE UP CALL, the first music festival to be held entirely at a hotel, which took place at W Scottsdale in 2016.