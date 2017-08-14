W Bellevue Opens New-Build Lakeside Property

NEW YORK—W Hotels Worldwide has opened W Bellevue, the first new-build W Hotel in North America in more than seven years. The tech-forward property’s design embraces the region’s innovation and natural surroundings, paying homage to lakeside culture with cabin-like architecture, traditional décor, and locally-inspired cocktails and cuisine. The hotel adds 220 guestrooms and 25 suites as part of the city’s Lincoln Square expansion, near some of the world’s most well-known technology companies such as Microsoft and Amazon.

“Throughout the brand’s nearly 20-year history, W has come to be known for reinvention,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, W Hotels Worldwide “Our design process has evolved to center around each destination’s respective history, environment and culture, and with Bellevue as a tech-capital and center for innovation in its own right we are thrilled to unveil W Bellevue, the first new-build W Hotel in North America in seven years with more on the way!”

Designed by HKS Inc. lead by Mary Alice Palmer and HKS architect Tom Sprinkle, W Bellevue is a modern lodge oasis inspired by the region’s setting beside Lake Washington. Upon entering is a reclaimed wood staircase surrounded by colorful street art from famed international artist Gaia. Additional original artwork from renowned artists Lady Aiko and Zio Ziegler appear throughout the property.

The hotel’s Living Room (the brand’s take on the hotel lobby) is a clubhouse for the modern traveler, showcasing exposed A-frame beams that line the ceiling and are reminiscent of a log cabin. Mirrors contour the interior edges of the room, creating the illusion of open ceilings that connect with the open-air porch area. Deep sofas and lounge chairs, modeled after ’70s vintage furniture, are mixed with rustic plaid throws and plush pillows for texture and warmth.

Just steps off the Living Room, The Porch provides an open-air space where guests can mix and mingle with a house-made cocktail in hand or relax on a porch swing by the fire. In The Library, guests can read one of the novels that fill the shelves or play vintage board games.

Each of the 220 guestrooms and 25 suites at W Bellevue incorporates the history of the city, dating back to the first settlers who gathered around the docks and ferries. Design elements like side-table lights mimic traditional dock lamps and inflatable tufted headboards are a nod to dockside décor. Beds are adorned with painted pillowcases with pulp poetry reminiscent of the summer escapist novel while ‘wine spilt’ carpets reflect the burgeoning wineries of the region. Glass showers are placed in the middle of each room.

The 2,300-square-foot, two-bedroom Extreme WOW Suite (the brand’s take on the traditional Presidential suite) has 13th-floor views of Lake Washington. The double door entry opens to two king beds (with one hanging from the ceiling), a state of the art surround sound audio system (vinyl included), an in-room pool, a poker table, a retractable flat screen TV, and hanging porch swings along the border of the suite.

“As a city known for its lake houses, W Bellevue embraces this tradition while reinterpreting the design in a fresh and innovative way,” said Matt Van Der Peet, general manager, W Bellevue. “From being welcomed by bold street art, surprised by a library of pulp fiction, and quenched by craft cocktails at the Living Room bar, W Bellevue is sure to become a destination in its own right for both guests and locals alike.”

The hotel’s F&B options from James Beard Award-winning chef, Jason Wilson include The Lakehouse—a Northwest farmhouse concept—and Civility & Unrest, a speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounge.

Photo: W Bellevue’s Living Room, the W Hotel brand’s take on the hotel lobby.