Voice Recognition Technology in Hotels

According to industry experts, voice recognition technology—like that leveraged in Amazon’s Echo device or even in the voice-to-text software found in most smartphones—is almost certain to be one of the next big technologies to enter the hospitality space. But how will it be used?

Some hoteliers are expecting to integrate it into the guestrooms, giving guests the ability to control everything from the blinds to the temperature simply by asking. Others are considering the technology’s potential impact on mobile bookings.

In May 2016, Google disclosed that 20 percent of all of its mobile inquiries are voice searches. Hoteliers can expect to see this technology gain more traction in the hospitality industry in the years to come.