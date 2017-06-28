Home / Technology / App Watch / Virtual Reality Platform Uses App To Showcase Event Spaces
Virtual Reality Platform Uses App To Showcase Event Spaces

Virtual Reality Platform Uses App To Showcase Event Spaces

Posted by: Lodging Staff in App Watch, Technology June 28, 2017

Eventforte VR Tours is the first publicly launched virtual reality management platform that showcases event and meeting spaces through an app. The three-dimensional rendering of functional spaces allows clients to experience a room and gives a feel for what the space would look like in real life. Showing customers accurate virtual representations reduces the number of on-site visits that clients need to make prior to booking a space. Eventforte VR Tours is available for Apple, Android, and Windows 10 devices.

 

To read about other hospitality apps spotlighted on LODGING‘s AppWatch, click here.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top