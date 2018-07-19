Virgin Hotels Launches New Brand Website and Updates Loyalty Program

MIAMI—Virgin Hotels, the lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, today unveiled a new brand website, an individual property site for the new Virgin Hotels San Francisco, which begins taking reservations for stays starting Nov. 15, 2018. The company also announced new perks for The Know, Virgin Hotels guest preferences and loyalty program.

Virgin Hotels San Francisco will be situated South of Market just steps from Yerba Buena Gardens. The hotel will feature 192 “Chambers” and two penthouse suites; multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand’s flagship space, Commons Club; The Funny Library coffee shop; numerous meeting spaces; and a rooftop bar. The newest Virgin Hotel will be located at 250 Fourth Street near cultural attractions within the area, as well as the Moscone Center. The hotel will also be in close proximity to the new Central Subway Station, which, upon opening in 2019, will connect South of Market with Union Square and Chinatown.

Virgin Hotels Updates Guest Loyalty Program: The Know

Virgin Hotels has revamped and refreshed its guest preferences and loyalty program, The Know. After surveying current members to understand what they additionally desired from the program, Virgin Hotels will be upgrading The Know, in which guests can not only personalize their stay, but also receive new perks. When becoming a member, guests will immediately receive up to a five percent discount on published rates when they sign in and book their reservation on the website, room upgrades, exclusive dining offers in the Commons Club, and a nightly complimentary happy hour aptly dubbed the Spirit Hour.