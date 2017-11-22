Urban Oasis: Cachet Boutique NYC

Asia-Pacific based hotel management company Cachet Hospitality Group has opened their first property in the United States—Cachet Boutique NYC. The property is located in Midtown Manhattan, within walking distance of Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Yards, and Chelsea. With an East-meets-West contemporary aesthetic, the luxury boutique hotel has 105 guestrooms, two restaurants, and three outdoor gardens where guests can gather and participate in events from yoga classes to champagne tastings.

The gardens were designed to provide an urban oasis for guests looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and focus on wellness. Cachet Hospitality Group collaborated with Merchants Hospitality Group, as well as Cachet’s Bangkok-based design team and NYC fashion designer Jay Godfrey, to develop hotel-exclusive programming that differentiates the property from other luxury NYC hotels. One such program is a partnership with Jay Kos, a renowned NYC fashion designer, who will curate a retail experience at the property that complements the hotel’s design and décor.

Additionally, the property has a comprehensive arts program that will showcase emerging modern artists from the U.S. and Asia. The property’s signature restaurant, EDEN, offers a healthy, all-natural menu from restaurateur David Laris, as well as an extensive wine and cocktail list. The property’s second restaurant, Bellbrook, offers cocktails and small bites in an indoor-outdoor dining space with fire pits.