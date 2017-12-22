UpValley Inn & Hot Springs Joins Choice’s Ascend Hotel Collection

ROCKVILLE, Md.—The UpValley Inn & Hot Springs hotel in Calistoga, Calif., has joined the Ascend Hotel Collection, the world’s largest soft brand of upscale properties. Choice’s Ascend Hotel Collection portfolio includes more than 200 properties open worldwide.

Located 90 minutes from San Francisco, The UpValley Inn & Hot Springs hotel takes its name from Calistoga locals who refer to this area of Napa as “upvalley.” A popular getaway for food, wine, and wellness travelers, the hotel is situated along the Silverado Trail, a 29-mile stretch dotted with wineries along the eastern edge of Napa Valley. The hotel provides guests with free shuttle service to and from wineries and tasting rooms.

The hotel also offers a new steam room, sauna, and Calistoga’s underground geothermal mineral water springs. The UpValley Inn & Hot Springs hotel has plans to offer mud bath services in the near future as well. Additionally, the hotel recently underwent a dramatic transformation across its six buildings, which included guestroom renovations featuring marble-encased bathrooms and private balconies.

As part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, the UpValley Inn & Hot Springs hotel will now participate in the Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program.