Upper Midscale and Upscale Chains Dominate Hotel Construction

PORTSMOUTH, NH—Analysts at Lodging Econometrics report that the number of upper midscale hotel projects stands at 2,066 with a total of 205,330 rooms—the largest project count of all chain scales in the total U.S. construction pipeline. The second largest is the upscale category which has 1,274 projects/164,628 rooms. Together, the upper midscale and upscale pipelines comprise 67 percent of all projects in the total pipeline.

The hotel brands with the largest number of projects in upper midscale segment are: IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 442 projects/41,053 rooms; Hilton’s Home2 Suites 348 projects/36,439 rooms; Hilton’s Hampton Inn & Suites with 324 projects/33,627 rooms; and Marriott’s Fairfield Inn with 284 projects/27,411 rooms.

In the upscale segment, the top brands are: Marriott’s Residence Inn with 189 projects/23,605 rooms; Marriott’s SpringHill Suites with 157 projects/17,795 rooms; Hilton Garden Inn with 136 projects/18,237 rooms; and Courtyard by Marriott with 133 projects/17,308 rooms.

The number of hotels that are currently open and operating in this segment stands at 9,894 upper midscale hotels with a total of 972,115 rooms and 4,850 upscale hotels with a total of 732,131 rooms. These two chain scales are forecasted to have the highest guestroom growth rates through 2018. The upper midscale chain scale is forecasted to grow its guestroom count by 4.7 percent and upscale by 5.0 percent in 2017, and by 5.2 percent and 5.4 percent in 2018, respectively.