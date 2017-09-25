Update on Caribbean Tourism, Island by Island

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria swept through the Caribbean, the storms left the areas’ islands and their residents in various states of devastation and recovery. At the same time, these islands took an economic hit when the storms put a major industry on hold. With clean up efforts underway, tourism in some areas—like the Bahamas, Antigua, and St. Kitts and Nevis—is slowly picking up again while others—like Barbuda, St. Martin, and Puerto Rico—may not see a return to pre-hurricane tourism levels for some time. Read about the state of each island here.