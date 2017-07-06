Home / Daily Feed / Upcoming Solar Eclipse Boosts Hotel Bookings

Upcoming Solar Eclipse Boosts Hotel Bookings

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News July 6, 2017

Hotels across the country have seen increased bookings between August 18 and 22 as tourists plan travel to see the total solar eclipse passing through North America. The astronomical event will put nearly 100 million Americans in near-total darkness for over two minutes. South Carolina—one state in the 70-mile path that will experience the eclipse—has experienced increased hotel bookings, leaving limited lodging in Charleston and Columbia, the state capital. The state and its hotels are the most accessible for the expected 2 million visitors coming from across the East Coast to witness the natural phenomenon. Read more.

