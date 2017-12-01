Up-Front Advice about Running the Front Desk

Sometimes, front desk staffers fall short of their duties and need assistance to improve operations. Ashley Gochnauer, general manager of the Kimpton Everly, cites three pieces of advice hoteliers could use to improve front desk procedures.

1. One size does not fit all.

“Not taking a one-size-fits-all approach especially pertains to service recovery. There are going to be guests who are very, very upset about what you might think is aww small issue, and other guests who experience a larger issue who are just looking for an apology,” Everly says.

2. Be open to feedback.

“Being present, making sure management is present front-of-house as much as possible, and not shying away from giving your staff feedback go hand-in-hand with empowering your staff, and are things we make really clear during the training process,” Everly explains.

3. Lead by example.

“If employees see the general manager working with them at the front desk and behind the scenes, they will see that the leadership is committed to success. The general manager should walk the walk and embody the service culture we’re trying to bring to life. Honestly, I have found that the best way to teach a team is for them to watch you,” Everly says.