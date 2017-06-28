U.S. Mayors On Regulating Short-Term Rentals

During the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which took place from June 23-26 in Miami Beach, a bi-partisan group of mayors from around the country agreed that short-term rental sites should be regulated by local governments.

Mayor Susan Haynie, Boca Raton, Florida and president of the Florida League of Cities, said: “This is not a partisan issue. This is a quality of life issue. My constituents are upset when there’s a daily rental next door, really, with the cars and noise and partying. Mayors and councils know their cities best and we should have the ultimate power to legislate and fulfilling the needs they have and legislating what’s best for our communities.”

Mayor Mick Cornett, Oklahoma City, said: “We need states to work with us. The issue I see in OKC and what I know others experience around the country is there seems to be some sense of an abrasive nature between state and local governments. We should not have to hire lobbyists to protect ourselves from our own state government. We’re playing defense. They’re not looking to help us. In most cases, they’re looking to hurt us.”

Mayor Michael Hancock, Denver, commented: “You can only own one short-term rental in Denver. You must be licensed and we do taxes similar to the way we do a hotel room. The idea that you can only have one short-term rental in Denver and it must be your primary residence has really stunted the growth and proliferation of short-term rentals throughout our city and various neighborhoods.”

The comments come after a the release of a poll commissioned by AirbnbWATCH, a project of American Family Voices, and conducted by Axis Research which found that the majority of U.S. respondents believe that people and companies who use short-term rental websites to rent out apartments on a short-term basis should be subject to the same basic zoning, health, and fire safety regulations that are complied with by all lodging businesses. The poll was conducted online by June 14 and June 18, 2017. The online survey collected responses from 1,000 adults (18+ years old) in the United States.

Of those polled, 91 percent agreed that individuals and companies using short-term rental sites to run a business should be required to follow local and community zoning, health, and safety rules, while 87 percent agreed they should be subject to the same safety and fire regulations as hotels. Of respondents, 85 percent agreed these commercial operators should be required to register with the city and pay taxes. Nearly three-quarters agreed that commercial operators should be required to provide access for the disabled in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.