Home / Daily Feed / U.S. Markets with the Largest Construction Pipeline

U.S. Markets with the Largest Construction Pipeline

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 31, 2017

PORTSMOUTH, NH—Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) have reported that the five U.S. markets with the largest number of hotel construction projects in the second quarter of 2017 are: New York with 190 projects/31,923 rooms; Houston with 159 projects/17,472 rooms; Dallas with 147 projects/18,429 rooms; Nashville with 125 projects/16,697 rooms; and Los Angeles with 109 projects/17,029 rooms.

Dallas had the most new hotel openings forecasted for 2017 with 42 hotels/5,029 rooms, followed by New York, which is expected to open 38 hotels/5,657 rooms, and Houston, with 31 hotels/3,182 rooms. In 2018, New York is forecasted to open the most hotels with 60 projects/9,666 rooms and in 2019, Houston is expected to lead with 39 projects/4,779 rooms.

New York is also the market with the most hotel projects in the pipeline (57 projects/9,342 rooms announced in the last 12 months), followed by Dallas with 53 projects/6,836 rooms and Houston with 46 projects/4,286 rooms.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top