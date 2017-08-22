U.S. Hotels Experience an Eclipse Boost

This past weekend, Americans across the country flocked to the path of totality to witness yesterday’s total solar eclipse, giving a boost to hotel bookings in areas that typically don’t see a tourism surge this time of year. South Carolina bookings increased 217 percent on Monday followed by Tennessee (168 percent), Wyoming (162 percent), Missouri (147 percent), Oregon (141 percent), and Idaho (138 percent), according to research by Edison Trends. States like Oregon and Missouri typically fall to the bottom half of rankings for total hotel bookings in the U.S., but the eclipse pushed both into the top 15. Read more.