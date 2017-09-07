U.S. Hotel Franchises with the Largest Construction Pipelines

PORTSMOUTH, NH—According to the recent U.S. Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics, the franchise companies with the largest pipelines are Marriott (1,288 projects/166,096 rooms), Hilton (1,243 projects/140,912 rooms), and IHG (817 projects/84,676 rooms). These three franchise companies comprise 67 percent of all projects in the total hotel pipeline.

The largest brand for each of these companies is Marriott’s Fairfield Inn (283 projects/27,244 rooms), Hilton’s Home2 Suites (343 projects/35,845 rooms), and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express (426 projects/39,393 rooms).

The companies that added the most hotel projects to the pipeline in the first half of 2017 are Marriott (90 projects/11,085 rooms), IHG (73 projects/7,025 rooms), and Hilton (59 projects/6,097 rooms). These companies represent 62 percent of all the new projects that were announced.