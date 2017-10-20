U.S. Cities Named Among Best Winter Destinations

WASHINGTON—U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings of best winter destinations and vacations. The rankings highlight 20 global destinations to explore during the year’s coldest months, with several U.S. cities making it into this year’s top five destinations for winter family vacations. Other categories include best affordable and holiday vacations.

U.S. News analyzed more than 300 destinations using a methodology that combines travelers’ opinions with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture, and food to nightlife, adventure, and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.

Rome tops the overall Best Winter Vacations list this year, considered a popular choice by both travelers and U.S. News editors alike. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, comes in at No. 2. With scenic beaches and a warmer climate, Honolulu-Oahu follows at No. 3, with No. 4 Quebec City and No. 5 Auckland, New Zealand rounding out the top five. Rome is also a top option for the budget-savvy traveler–it comes in first on the Best Affordable Winter Vacations list.

New this year, U.S. News highlighted the best places to visit for a holiday vacation, from places rich in festive traditions to destinations amplifying a quirky spirit. Prague takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Vienna and Taos, New Mexico, at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

The 2017-18 U.S. News & World Report Best Winter Vacations Rankings include:

Best Winter Vacations

1. Rome

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Honolulu-Oahu

4. Quebec City

5. Auckland, New Zealand

Best Winter Family Vacations

1. Orlando-Walt Disney World

2. Anaheim-Disneyland

3. Branson, Missouri

4. Honolulu-Oahu

5. Whistler, British Columbia

Best Affordable Winter Vacations

1. Rome

2. Quebec City

3. Auckland, New Zealand

4. Seville, Spain

5. Costa Rica

Best Holiday Vacations

1. Prague

2. Vienna

3. Taos, New Mexico

4. London

5. New York City