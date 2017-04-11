Two-thirds of Travel Websites Found To Be Unreliable

An investigation conducted by the European Commission has determined that two-thirds of travel websites are misleading travelers. Many of the sites would advertise prices that were not available or add on extra charges at a later fee in the booking process. Other findings included that 23 percent of the websites probed showed limited information about a hotel and neglected to include things like the name and address of the property, and 21 percent of the sites had reviews that may not have been truthful. Read more here.