Two Delaware Properties Purchased by Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Fund

Hunter Hotel Advisors announced today that they represented a large real estate private equity firm in the sale of the Courtyard by Marriott Wilmington Brandywine and the Inn at Wilmington for an undisclosed amount. Both hotels are located in the heart of Delaware’s Brandywine Valley. They were purchased by a Mid-Atlantic based real estate fund.

The new owners will invest more than $5 million dollars to fully renovate the hotels and capitalize on the upside potential of the strong Wilmington market. The independent Inn at Wilmington will be converted to an IHG branded hotel, and the Courtyard by Marriott will be upgraded to the latest brand prototype.