Tru by Hilton Added 13 New Properties in 11 States This Summer

MCLEAN, Va.–This summer, Tru by Hilton opened 13 new properties from June through August that span 11 states, bringing the brand’s portfolio total to more than 35 open properties and over 300 hotels in the pipeline.

“Tru by Hilton continues to disrupt the midscale segment as demonstrated by the growth we’ve seen this summer with 13 new open properties as well as the groundbreaking of our largest property to-date, located in Orlando,” says Alexandra Jaritz, global head, Tru by Hilton. “During an especially busy travel season for our guests, we’re offering what matters most to travelers, which are minimal yet meaningful features and amenities in a fresh, consistent, and surprisingly affordable way.”

The newly opened properties represent the first Tru by Hilton hotels in Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, South Carolina, and South Dakota, including Tru by Hilton Deadwood in South Dakota, located near Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Black Hills National Forest, and Tru by Hilton Pigeon Forge in Tennessee, close to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tru by Hilton Wichita Northeast in Kansas, Tru by Hilton Amarillo West in Texas, and Tru by Hilton Fort Wayne North in Indiana are all within short distances to local zoos and other family-friendly attractions.

Tru by Hilton continues to expand in college towns as well, with Tru by Hilton Syracuse North Airport Area and Tru by Hilton Syracuse-Camillus, both near Syracuse University in New York; Tru by Hilton Harbison Columbia, near the University of South Carolina; and Tru by Hilton Bowling Green, near Western Kentucky University.

Other demand drivers for these recently opened hotels include the historic district near Tru by Hilton Sumter in South Carolina, Michigan’s Ella Sharp Museum near Tru by Hilton Jackson, and the North Carolina Museum of Art near Tru by Hilton Raleigh Durham Airport.

Additionally, the brand is opening properties in and near cities where major corporations are headquartered, such as Tru by Hilton St. Charles St. Louis in Missouri.

In addition to these 13 property openings, Tru by Hilton continued its momentum this summer by breaking ground on its largest property to-date, located in Orlando, Florida. Developed by Epelboim Development Group, the eight-story, 259-room Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center Area will be situated just south of the Orlando Convention Center and a short drive from Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. The property is expected to open the fall of 2019.