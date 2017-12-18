Tru by Hilton Expands West with Las Vegas Opening

LAS VEGAS and MCLEAN, Va.–Tru by Hilton has opened its eighth U.S. hotel, largest location, and its westernmost property to-date with the launch of Tru by Hilton Las Vegas Airport. Managed by Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts, the new hotel is located less than three miles from the Vegas Strip, offering access to restaurants and tourist attractions. With more than 470 hotels in various stages of development, Tru by Hilton has the fastest-growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry.

“Tru by Hilton is a true pioneer in the midscale segment, and the very first to meet the needs of a previously underserved group of travelers who seek simplicity and value without compromising quality and design,” said Alexandra Jaritz, global head, Tru by Hilton. “We’re incredibly excited to continue our western expansion with Tru by Hilton Las Vegas Airport. This property opening is a testament to our robust pipeline, and we look forward to continuing this momentum heading into 2018.”

Owned by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the six-floor, 166-room Tru by Hilton Las Vegas Airport is the largest Tru by Hilton hotel property to-date. Located at 6862 Gilespie Street next to the McCarran International Airport, the hotel offers a 24-hour complimentary shuttle that includes stops at the airport and the Strip. The hotel is also located steps from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) International Training Center (ITC), a state-of-the-art facility spanning more than one million square feet that is also managed by Prism Hotels & Resorts.

“Tru by Hilton perfectly meets the needs of those coming for training at our facility, as well as travelers looking for something that has such an innovative product offering and design,” says Justin Weidner, chief of staff, United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

“Managing our new Tru by Hilton property, as well as the training facility for the UBC, has been an honor for Prism and an exciting opportunity to show our unmatched hospitality expertise as best-in-class operators,” said Steve Van, president and CEO, Prism Hotels & Resorts.

Hilton developed the Tru brand from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, and brought it to market in just 16 months from when it launched at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS). The midscale brand drives consistency with new-build hotels and focuses on public spaces with enlarged lobbies and a social media wall. Rooms are smaller and more efficiently designed, incorporating technology like mobile check-in, Digital Key, remote printing, and outfitted with outlets. A breakfast bar allows guest to create their own breakfast and an 24/7 market in the heart of the lobby stocks national and local brand gourmet snack and drinks. The hotels’ fitness centers leverage the latest fitness trends through barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear, plus guests can get workout ideas from the fitness center tablet.