Tru by Hilton Expands to Canada

Hilton today announced deals for three Tru by Hilton properties in Canada, which marks the development of the brand’s first non-U.S. locations. Located in Alberta, Tru by Hilton Edmonton-Windermere is the first of these properties expected to open in 2018. It will be followed by two additional Tru by Hilton properties in Ontario in 2019. These hotels are part of Tru by Hilton’s robust pipeline of 420 hotels in various stages of development – the fastest-growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry.

“Tru by Hilton is an innovator and industry-leader in the midscale segment – the very first to meet the needs of a previously underserved group of travelers who seek simplicity and value without compromising quality and design,” said Alexandra Jaritz, global head, Tru by Hilton. “We’re incredibly excited to bring Tru by Hilton to the Canadian market. This marks a new chapter for this brand, and we know it will have broad appeal to travelers who span generations, but have a similar ‘zest for life’ mindset.”

Development interest in both Canada and the U.S. includes a diverse group of location types – urban, suburban, resort, college towns, and interstate locations. The three properties in development are:

– The 92-room Tru by Hilton Edmonton-Windermere, located in Alberta, developed by Rohan Investments Inc., and expected to open in 2018.

– The 120-room Tru by Hilton Markham, located in Ontario, developed by Hanisha Incorporated & Lodson Investments Corporation, and expected to open in 2019. This property is a dual-brand project with Home2 Suites, Hilton’s all-suite accommodations option for travelers seeking a longer stay.

– The 95-room Tru by Hilton Kingston, also located in Ontario, developed by Canada Ltd., and expected to open in 2019.

When completed, the new hotels will provide guests with smart and efficiently-designed guest rooms and public spaces. Property features include:

– A reimagined, enlarged lobby with 268 square meters (2,880 square feet) of public space with areas to work, play games, eat, or lounge.

– A build-your-own complimentary “Top It” breakfast bar that has 30 sweet and savory toppings so guests can create their own healthy or indulgent morning masterpieces.

– Modern rooms designed to make every square foot count, with natural light from oversized windows, 55” TV with a robust programming offer, and bright all-shower bathrooms with premium bath amenities.

– National- and local-brand gourmet snacks and drinks – including single-serve beer and wine – are available 24/7 in the “Eat. & Sip.” market located in the heart of the lobby.

– Tech-savvy amenities, including mobile check-in, Digital Key, free superfast Wi-Fi, remote printing, social media wall, super-charging stations, and accessibility to outlets everywhere.

– A fitness center that leverages the latest fitness trends through barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear, plus guests can get workout ideas from the fitness center tablet.