Tru by Hilton Expands in the U.S. South with Three Openings

MCLEAN, Va.–Midscale hotel brand Tru by Hilton is increasing its presence across the U.S. South with three new property openings in Little Rock, Arkansas; Meridian, Mississippi; and Louisville, Kentucky. The three new properties represent the first Tru by Hilton hotels in Mississippi and Kentucky, and the second Tru in Arkansas after a location in Stuttgart. Six Tru-branded properties are currently open in the South, with nearly 30 additional properties expected to open in the region this year.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the first-ever Tru opening, we are proud to be a game changer in the midscale segment and equally proud of the growth we’ve achieved in this short time,” Alexandra Jaritz , global head of Tru by Hilton, says. “As the first Hilton brand in this space, we continue to look for opportunities to innovate and iterate our current offerings to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our guests and owners.”

The company says that the Tru brand is designed to meet the needs of both owners and guests by delivering a consistent product that doesn’t sacrifice a quality experience over price. The three new properties include:

Tru by Hilton Little Rock West

The 82-room property is located just off I-30 in Arkansas near the Outlets of Little Rock shopping center, dining, and entertainment and 15 minutes from downtown Little Rock.

Tru by Hilton Meridian

The 82-room hotel is situated off I-20/59 in the Bonita Lakes area of Mississippi, with access to the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum and historic downtown Meridian, and a 20-minute drive to Naval Air Station Meridian.

Tru by Hilton Louisville East

The 90-room hotel is 14 miles from the Louisville International Airport and 16 miles from the University of Louisville, while offering guests convenient access to some of Kentucky’s famous attractions: Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, and the Louisville Zoo.