Trivago Names Top-Rated U.S. Hotels for 2018

Düsseldorf—Hotel search website trivago released the results of its annual trivago Awards, using over 175 million aggregated hotel reviews to determine the best-rated hotels in the U.S. The site used data from its rating index to rank three-star, four-star, and five-star hotels as well as alternative accommodations and value for money categories.

Johannes Thomas, managing director of trivago N.V., said, “The trivago Awards give us the chance to recognize and honor the hard-working hoteliers behind these exemplary hotels, and we are thrilled to do so again this year.”

The top-rated hotels within the most popular hotel chains in the U.S. are Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Embassy Suites by Hilton Springfield, and Comfort Suites Hartville. The 2018 winners are listed below.

Best Five-Star Hotel in the U.S.

A 2017 winner, The Langham Chicago continues to receive top reviews and crowns the list of the best five-star hotels in the U.S.

Best Four-Star Hotel in the U.S.

Charleston’s French Quarter Inn is recognized as the best four-star hotel in the U.S. followed by Woolley’s Classic Suites in Aurora and Marquesa Hotel in Key West.

Best Three-Star Hotel in the U.S.

The trophy for the best three-star hotel goes to Amish View Inn & Suites in Bird in Hand. (pictured above)

Best Hotel for Value in the U.S.

The best value for money can be found at Hotel California in Palm Springs.

Best Alternative Accommodation in the U.S.

The award for the best alternative accommodation belongs to Stonehurst Place in Atlanta which received the honor for the second year in a row. Owner Barb Shadomy adds, “As America’s top alternative accommodation, Stonehurst Place constantly raises the bar to deliver a guest experience reflective of the adage: life is about the journey, not just the destination.”